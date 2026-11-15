Eagle-eyed social media users spotted the exact moment Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attempted to curtail Homeland Security head Markwayne Mullin from talking during a disastrous press conference on Friday.

The duo, who held the conference in the White House's James S. Brady Briefing Room, talked to reporters after the U.S. was forced to ground thousands of flights due to an outage. In the clip, Duffy can be seen attempting to hit Mullin nonchalantly to get the Trump official to stop talking.

In a clip posted to the social media site X, one user commented, "You can see Secretary Duffy's reaction as Secretary Mullin says the newer technology was overwhelming the system." Indeed, as Mullin, 49, talks to reporters, Duffy, 55, shuffles up to him and delivers a slight blow to the other's shoulder.

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"...about the cybersecurity, once again, we're still looking at it," a suited Mullin is seen saying as Duffy, dressed in a Department of Transportation quarter-zip, looks on. "We're not ruling out anything."

"What it appears to be right now is that as Secretary Duffy and FAA were going in and putting patches into the system, they were putting new equipment and new technology," Mullin said, seemingly prompting Duffy to look up and then look back down at the floor. "And that new equipment, new technology just wasn't; it was overwhelming the older system."

This last bit caused Duffy to look back down at the ground and lightly tap Mullin with his shoulder. Either ignoring or unfazed by Duffy's silent request, Mullin added, "Which is why Secretary Duffy made it very clear: we need one complete system."

'Thrown under it'

The action was not missed by other members of the social media site who were quick to comment on the moment as well.

"Lolz," wrote one person. "You can see the moment of impact of the wheels of the bus hitting as he's thrown under it."

"Who patches a system or installs updates on Friday, let alone Friday afternoon?" another person quipped. "They are terrible liars."

Another took a screengrab of the moment and captioned it, "I would play poker against this guy any day."

A fourth person commented that they "can't wait" for Duffy to face questions regarding the incident. "Can't wait for Duffy to be drilled in investigations over this total incompetence," they wrote.

"The way they had it before he fuddled with it was working," the person added. "This is what happens when you put someone who was on an obscure season of a reality show as transportation secretary."

Grounded

The outage was reportedly due to a routine copper-to-fiber telecommunications upgrade done by L3 Harris. However, the procedure seemingly caused a router to flood air traffic control networks with excessive data, triggering instability across 17 of the 22 regional control centers.

Reports indicate that the ensuing chaos led to the cancellation of more than 9,159 flights and the delay of more than 7,500 flights on Friday. According to the FAA, roughly 12,000 flights — 9,000 commercial and 3,000 private — were canceled in the wake of the glitch.

Duffy told reporters that his department was trying to determine whether the outage was due to "incompetence" on the part of the company. During a new conference, Duffy told reporters that the U.S. has "an incredibly old telecommunications system" and "it was such an old wire that it was being discontinued."

L3Harris issued a statement saying they were supporting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The statement read, "We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the November 13 ground stop of our nation's air travel."

"L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines, and air traffic operations seriously," it added.