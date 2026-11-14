The cousin of three family members who died in the Flatbush building collapse said the family had been staying home to avoid getting detained by ICE.

Juan Carlos Zabala lost his cousin, 31-year-old Juan Daniel Sabala, and his 9-year-old daughter, Nicole, as well as another cousin of the same family, 10-year-old Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, in the horrific incident that unfolded Wednesday in the predominantly Caribbean Brooklyn neighborhood, killing eight and injuring 18 in what is being described as one of the worst residential building collapses in recent history for New York City.

Zabala said his family members worked at a cleaning company after arriving in the U.S. around three or four years. He revealed that his cousin seemed worried the last time they had spoken before his untimely death.

“Everything with ICE was really bothering them,” he told Gothamist. “So they stayed shut inside, from work to home and home to work because they were afraid of being deported.”

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He told the local outlet that his cousin's wife was receiving intensive care after being hospitalized, alongside the couple's 3-year-old daughter, following the horrific incident. Zabala also shared that he had made arrangements to visit them in December.

“We have no words. They were following the American dream," he said. "I have a lot of nostalgia and a lot of sadness … because I am also in another country that’s not mine. We came with a dream, hoping for a better life. And at the end, we don’t know what will happen to us.”

At 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, the first 911 call came in reporting that the building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. had collapsed, according to the NYPD. A three-story mixed-use building had crumpled into an excavation pit at a construction site adjacent to it.

A massive law enforcement and rescue mission ensued as residents remained trapped underneath the rubble, including a heavily pregnant woman whose desperate husband was left panicked for hours as to whether she had survived.

Victims came from Guinea, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Trinidad, according to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Among the dead were two children, ages 9 and 10, according to city officials. Another 18 people were injured, including four firefighters. New York police identified the others who died as Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9; Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31; Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10; Gabriel Siguencia, 22; Edgar Sapon, 26; and Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26.

Two of the eight killed were migrant workers. Gabriel Ariolfo Siguencia Yupa and José Luis Caguana Cosquillo were both construction workers from Ecuador.

Caguana Cosquillo's wife is due to give birth at the end of the week, according to family spokesperson Winston Sanchez.