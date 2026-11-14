Russell Brand's ex-girlfriend has claimed that he married Katy Perry to become famous.

Days after the 51-year-old disgraced comedian was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison on November 9, after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court in London, his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Martin, made several bombshell claims against him. In the new Netflix documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret, Martin claimed that Brand had "always wanted" to marry someone famous before marrying the now-42-year-old pop star in 2010.

"He's doing exactly what he always wanted to do and be married to someone famous, which he always said he would be," Martin, who dated Brand in 2007, a year before he met Perry on the set of Get Him to the Greek, alleged in the documentary.

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During her relationship with Brand, Martin claimed that the actor asked her to meet him in Hawaii, where he was filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall, because "he wanted someone there to stop him from 'trying it on' with people on set."

"He said to me I should be dating somebody more famous than you," Martin alleged, going on to claim that Brand said that she was "dressing like an attention-seeking tart" during the Hawaii trip. He also allegedly told Martin that he "didn't feel comfortable" with her sunbathing.

Brand later married Perry in 2010 in India, but the pair separated 14 months later, after the comedian famously dumped the singer via text message. Their divorce was finalized in 2012.

Brand went on to marry his current wife, Laura Gallacher, in 2017, with whom he shares three children. Perry was engaged to Orlando Bloom for nine years and shares a daughter, Daisy, with him, though the two split up in 2025. She has since gone on to date former Canadian prime minister Justin Theroux.

Perry has largely remained quiet about her marriage to Brand in the years since it ended, though her alleged warnings have resurfaced amid his legal troubles, including an allusion in a 2013 Vogue interview to something she couldn't talk about.

"He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him," she said at the time. "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011. I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

"He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour," Perry also told Vogue in the 2013 interview. She labeled their relationship as "really hurtful," adding, "It was very controlling, which was upsetting."

"At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can't handle the equalness," the singer said at the time.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent sexual assault. He has denied all of the allegations.

Following his conviction for rape and sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police released footage from Brand's interviews, including one where he read detectives a statement in which he said, "Thank you for your time today. As I've repeatedly stated publicly and written about extensively, I led a very promiscuous life in the past, which I've spent years openly denouncing. I never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.

"On the 16th September 2023, a defamatory and fictitious documentary was broadcast in conjunction with the publication of two national newspapers, containing false, anonymized allegations, which led to unprecedented media reporting. Subsequently, both the media and the police publicly invited additional allegations to be made, which has resulted in further encounters being invented or reimagined.

"At present, I do not recall the names of [CENSORED] complainants or meeting them. However, it is entirely possible I may have encountered them, and we may have engaged in consensual sexual activity or physical contact, which has since been reimagined.

"The allegations that you are interviewing me about relate to events that allegedly took place between 16 and 24 years ago. After I was provided with a short summary of these allegations ahead of this interview, my solicitors wrote on my behalf with questions seeking information and clarification, and most of these questions remain unanswered."

He added in the lengthy statement, "Since December 13, 2002, I have been drink and drug-free to the present day."