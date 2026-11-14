A source close to Dianna Russini explained the rationale behind her return to the NFL space.

Russini has been out of NFL media after it was revealed that she and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were spotted at an adults-only resort in Sedona. The head coach has since downplayed the situation, opting to focus on the Patriots' organization and his family while Russini resigned from The Athletic.

Now, the 43-year-old has returned to NFL media in a different way, prompting a source to tell Russini exactly why she opted to return after an explosive resignation and the scandal that followed like a shadow.

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"Advisers close to Russini were quite suggestive that coming back in the role of commentator is a smarter long-term and short-term decision than coming back as an insider," a source close to Russini said to Page Six. As for why Russini chose to work for Bet US, which has had a less-than-stellar standing in the United States, it was a way for her to get her foot back in the space.

"If you're going to go back, you have to go back as a 'voice' more than an insider," the source continued to the outlet. "If she's going to go back to football, navigate her into a role where she's going to be respected."

Still, Russini's latest venture reportedly is just one of the many projects on the docket for the former NFL insider. "Dianna Russini returned to media after a lengthy hiatus following her incident with Mike Vrabel," the source close to the 43-year-old claimed.

That said, some in the space did not appreciate Russini's return. NFL pundit Crissy Froyd, who has shared her thoughts on Russini's scandal in the past, had choice words for the 43-year-old after she told PEOPLE that she hoped to be a symbol of inspiration for those looking to pick themselves up after a tough situation.

“I really hope that I can be someone other women see: You can pick yourself up, get back in there and not be afraid,” Russini said to the outlet. In response, Froyd wrote on social media, "A hero and inspiration for women in sports? Gross thing to say when you’re the opposite. Lie to yourself and everyone else harder @DMRussini. You disgust me.”

Additionally, Russini's first guest, Damon Amendolara, couldn't help but bring up Vrabel and the memes on the first episode of The Russini Report. Amendolara asked if the former NFL insider had seen any new memes before bringing up a recent meme of Russini playing the saxophone to the tune of The Gap Band's "Outstanding."

“To have Vrabel and Patriots playing, outstanding, and then the big reveal having you on sax was amazing,” Amendolara said. “That to me was peak apex Dianna Russini and this whole thing with the memes.”

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After a brief pause in which she looked frustrated, she moved on and said she used to play the instrument, making it an apt meme.

As for Russini, she stated that being away from the sport helped her realize her priorities and how different her life is.

“Over the last few months, I have had a lot of time to think about my life and my priorities and the person I want to be moving forward, and being home in New Jersey with my husband and our two little boys and being truly present,” Russini said at the start of her show.

“It gave me so much perspective that I didn’t even know I needed.”