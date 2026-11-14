Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells and again found herself defending remarks she says were taken out of context and wrongly attributed to her opponent.

The Belarusian tennis star apologized after footage circulated from her WTA Finals defeat, with viewers accusing her of making an offensive remark about Ukrainians.

Sabalenka was shown in an angry rant on camera, but the quick transition and language barrier made it impossible to interpret her exact words. She insisted she was not addressing Svitolina, but acknowledged reacting angrily to Ukrainian fans in the crowd supporting Svitolina.

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"I want to clarify something from my recent match that has been circulating online," she wrote.

"My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment."

"That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologize to anyone I offended. Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament."

According to her own account, Sabalenka was speaking to the fans, and her apology did not make clear the nationality of the person she addressed. Her words never verified the wording alleged by people interpreting her lip movements.

A Ukrainian tennis account drew attention to a broadcast clip and offered two possible interpretations of Sabalenka's apparent Russian-language outburst.

One suggested she cursed Ukrainians collectively, and another suggested she crafted a personal insult aimed specifically at Svitolina. Neither reading has been independently verified.

The dispute intensified against the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine tensions within the sport and Svitolina’s refusal to shake hands with Russian opponents since 2022. The move was made in solidarity after Dayana Yastremska shared images of her destroyed Ukrainian apartment in a Russian strike.

The Ukrainian-based tennis account originally reported that Sabalenka was thought to have said, "Those f------ Ukrainians, for f---- sake!" Or was it "That f------ Ukrainian b----, for f---- sake!"

Svitolina dropped Sabalenka (6-3), (3-6), (6-1) in the round-robin group stage to advance to the semifinals. She'll face 21-year-old Czech star Linda Noskova in the semifinals.

Svitolina continued her trend of not shaking Russian or Belarusian hands post-match after snapping a six-match losing streak against Sabalenka. She already declined a handshake once before after Sabalenka beat her at the 2023 French Open.

"I don't know, to be fair, what she was waiting for, because my statements were clear enough about the handshake. In all my press conferences, I made my position clear," she continued.