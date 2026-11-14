The Federal Aviation Administration unrolled its plans to phase out decades-old floppy disks by 2028 just a week before the nationwide ground stop that left thousands stranded.

The floppy disks, magnetic memory strips used for weather and other key information needed at air traffic control centers, will be replaced at some 435 facilities across the country by the end of 2028 with a "streamlined, 21st-century system," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in an FAA statement released Nov. 6. The device dates back to the 1980s and can only store up to 1.44MB of data. Transportation authorities have not currently linked floppy disks to the ground stop.

Duffy said during a press conference on Saturday morning that Friday's nationwide ground stop was either the result of "incompetence" or a "faulty router," nixing online speculation about the impact of the rollout of new artificial intelligence technology as well as a cyber attack from a foreign actor.

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The phasing out of floppy disks is part of a larger FAA project to modernize the nation's infamously outdated aviation system. Last June, Congress approved a $12.5 billion budget to modernize the U.S. National Airspace System and Federal Aviation Administration infrastructure over the course of three years.

Among the facilities that will be undergoing the upgrade, which will involve installing an Enterprise - Information Display System (E-IDS), are the Atlantic City International Airport, the Nashville International Airport, Greater Rochester International Airport and data processing hubs in Atlanta and Salt Lake City, the FAA said in the statement.

'21st century tech is in'

“Good news America: floppy disks are out, 21st century tech is in,” Duffy said in the statement. “The greatest nation in the world deserves a state-of-the-art air traffic control system, and under President Trump, we’re delivering just that. The installation of E-IDS is just the latest signal that America’s brand new air traffic control system is coming at lightning speed.”

Duffy held a press conference on Saturday morning to provide an update about the nationwide ground stop that occurred the day before, during which he identified two of the leading causation theories being investigated by authorities.

"Here is what we believe happened yesterday. In at least one of our remote FAA locations, a contractor was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire, and they were bringing it over to fiber," Duffy explained Saturday morning during a press conference. "The work happening was due to the age of the copper wire we were replacing."

The work was being carried out by L3Harris, Duffy said.

He added, "What we are working to determine was whether we had incompetence, meaning, was it user error or installation error from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router?"

L3Harris issued a statement in response to Duffy.

"L3Harris has been modernizing the communications infrastructure supporting the National Airspace System in close coordination with the FAA," it said. "With safety and reliability as our highest priorities, L3Harris, together with its telco partners and the FAA, has completed more than 70% of the planned airspace communications conversations from legacy copper wires to a fiber optic system. We are supporting the FAA it its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation's air travel. L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously."