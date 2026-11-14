Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have been described as an "inspiration" after coming together for their youngest son, Charlie Woods.

Recently, Charlie Woods committed to playing golf collegiately at Florida State, with Tiger Woods making a rare public appearance in the wake of his March DUI arrest. Alongside Tiger and Charlie Woods was Nordegren, who made sure to support the teenager in this phase of his life.

Almost two decades after their divorce, Tiger Woods and Nordegren appear to be in a relatively harmonious situation, at least when it comes to supporting their children as they all continue to live their own lives.

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“Elin and Tiger have maintained a wonderful parenting relationship which should be inspiration for all divorced couples," a source said to PEOPLE.

“From the very beginning, they have always put the kids first.” As for how it affects their children, the source says both Sam. and Charlie Woods "benefit the most" from Tiger Woods and Nordegren's relationship.

That said, the elder Woods and Nordegren typically come together for their children, with the source telling the outlet, "They are supportive of the other and care about each other, but mostly get together with events involving the children. This has never been an issue for them because both are loving parents."

The source noted that Nordegren has done what she can to support Tiger Woods as he continues to work through his various issues.

“She has been sympathetic and supporting, and the kids love both of their parents," the source continued. "They have had a great childhood. But Elin and Tiger’s get-togethers are pretty much centered around the kids.”

In the end, Tiger Woods and Nordegren put aside any reservations they might have about each other for their children. “Now that they are older the kids have their own lives, too. The kids are lucky to have such good parents, and that they get along well so there is no animosity when all are together," the source concluded.

With the youngest Woods now embarking on his own collegiate journey, Tiger Woods took a moment to reflect on how far his son has gone and on being alongside the teenager throughout the entire journey.

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"It's fun to be a part of the process with Charlie and go through it and see the opportunities he has that he has created for himself by playing better, places he could play, wants to play, ultimately will decide where he wants to go play," Tiger said last year.

He added, "It's been very different. The recruiting process now, you have cell phones, we didn't have cell phones. We had written letters that would show up in the mail box. It was like, 'Oh my God, I got a letter.'"

Aside from the appearance with Nordegren at Charlie Woods' commitment event, the elder Woods has remained out of the spotlight as he continues to rehabilitate following his crash in March.

PGA Tour star Kevin Kisner did reveal that the 50-year-old is looking to compete in a full TGL schedule this year, while also possible competing in the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship.