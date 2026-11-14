Russell Brand looked "incredibly pale" when he arrived in prison and has already faced abuse from other inmates, according to a report.

An unnamed prison source told the Daily Mail that the disgraced comedian, 51, appeared frightened as he entered HMP Wandsworth in London following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

“He was incredibly pale, almost as though he was going to be sick,” the source said. “Whatever confidence he was trying to project, you could see the fear beneath it.”

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Brand was sentenced Monday to 10 years and six months for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women between 2004 and 2009.

He will serve approximately seven years before being released on license.

The source claimed Brand initially “came floating in almost as though he was the Messiah” and had “this air of superiority about him.”

That demeanor reportedly changed when officers took him to his cell, where the source said he looked horrified.

“It was as though the reality of what had happened had finally sunk in,” the source said.

Brand reportedly asked whether he would have privacy while using the toilet. Other inmates have allegedly taunted him, with one shouting, “You’re not a superstar in here, Brand. You’re just another n*****.”

The claims about his arrival and treatment by prisoners have not been independently verified.

Brand reportedly has been advised to cut his hair and trim his beard to make himself less recognizable.

The source said his fame could expose him to violence even if he avoids arguments or confrontations.

“His fame makes him a target, and there will be prisoners who would love nothing more than to make a name for themselves by attacking him.”

The report did not establish that Brand had been physically attacked.

Brand denied wrongdoing, maintaining that his sexual relationships were “consensual.” During sentencing at Southwark Crown Court, Justice Joel Bennathan said Brand’s status had protected him until allegations were published and broadcast in 2023.

His wife, Laura, reportedly has visited him at Wandsworth. She attended his sentencing and supported him during the trial. The couple married in 2017 and have three children.

Brand may be transferred to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire, according to separate reports citing sources who said the prison would be better equipped to protect him. No transfer date has been confirmed.

Once released, Brand will remain subject to licence conditions and could be returned to custody if he breaches them. He will also be subject indefinitely to sex offender notification requirements, the judge said.