Donald Trump has not made a public appearance since Wednesday and has not issued a public statement about the Friday aviation shutdown that led to the cancellation of over 9,000 flights.

The president did break his silence to chastise Judge Ana Reyes for blocking what he called a quick and inexpensive fix for the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., a subject he has repeatedly discussed on social media in recent weeks.

The course, nicknamed "Trash Island" by Trump, is not used for PGA events. Trump would like to transform East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-level course, though he is facing a legal challenge.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump released dozens of photos showing the course in disrepair. It comes after Kai Trump expressed gratitude for Tiger Woods' mentorship and said Vanessa Trump's boyfriend is "the best."

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"Trash Island is currently the Worst Golf Course anywhere in the World, but the Department of the Interior is going to make it into the Best Golf Course anywhere in the World," President Trump wrote Saturday afternoon on Truth Social.

"Unfortunately, Judge Ana Reyes doesn’t want us to quickly and inexpensively fix up the Course which is, also, very dangerous."

Reyes is expected to make a ruling this weekend on proposed changes to East Potomac Golf Links, saying in October that her department should clarify “whether any plan exists to close East Potomac Golf Course on or around November 15, 2026.”

A current court order is temporarily halting the government from removing or changing anything on the property.

"The Fairways are far too close together. When you walk down the corridors of Trash Island, you don’t hear the sound of the running Potomac, all you hear is the sound of people screaming, “FORE!” Trump continued in his recent post, before issuing a desperate plea.

"In any event, we’re making progress, and hopefully the Judge will agree that the Dignity, Beauty, and Importance of Washington, D.C., will be greatly enhanced by this soon-to-be beautiful Project. Trash Island, after years of laughter and scorn, will evolve into something very special, something which the Judge will be able to take great pride in seeing!

Trump then boasted that the course will be one of the best in the nation.

"All over the World it will be acclaimed as being the Best Golf Course anywhere, attracting the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup, with all of the Economic Development that will bring. Very importantly, also, is that anyone living in the D.C. area will be given a 50% discount on any and all Rates charged.

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"The Department of the Interior has done a magnificent job of cleaning, fixing, renovating, and rebuilding 83 Fountains, Monuments, and Statues throughout our beautiful Capital. Even the Reflecting Pool, which hasn’t worked properly since its building in 1922, is open, beautiful, and working as it was always expected to do. Perhaps most importantly, Crime in Washington, D.C., is down 91%, A RECORD, and the People are happy and safe again!

"The Department of the Interior’s Golf Project will greatly enhance everything else that has already taken place in the last two year period. Everyone is proud and grateful again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

It comes after Stephen A. Smith was slammed for not challenging Trump in a White House interview.