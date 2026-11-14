Marco Rubio's daughter stole the spotlight from her father just before his first major post-midterm election speech.

On Friday, November 13, the 55-year-old Secretary of State's daughter, Daniella, 23, introduced him to the stage of the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention for his first speech since the Democratic Party took back control of Congress during the midterms. After his youngest daughter introduced him, a prideful-looking Rubio asked the assembled guests, "Was that cool or what?"

"I don't know where she got this," he continued to gush. "There's no stage fright. She's not afraid to speak. I don't really like public speaking that much, but she, on the other hand – that's fantastic."

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Marco has four children, two boys and two girls, with his wife Jeanette. Daniella is a third-year law student at the University of Virginia. Her older sister, Amanda, is 26, and they have two younger brothers, Anthony, about 20, and Dominick, about 19.

When a law student in the crowd asked how Americans can "instill the values to the next generation of love for our freedom" as he has with his Daniella, Marco joked, "Well, my home was not a democracy." The Secretary of State went on to note that he was "not the dictator" of the family, but rather, "the minister of defense."

Marco's speech, his first since Republicans lost to Democrats during the midterm elections earlier in the month, was optimistic. He reminded conservatives about the "devastating losses" Republicans saw during the 1982 midterm elections under former President Ronald Reagan.

"Less than two years into Ronald Reagan's first term in office, everything sort of seemed headed in the wrong direction," he said. "It's hard for us to remember that right now, but that's what it was like." The MAGA supporter went on to encourage current Republicans to look to the future.

"We have much more to do over the next two, the next six, the next 20 years," he said. "Great things that last are built in decades, not election cycles. There will be more victories, and there will be more defeats."

Marco continued, "There will be more triumphs, and there will be more disappointments. This is the nature of all undertakings of this weight and of this magnitude. There are no great men or great causes in the pages of history that did not suffer the same, but we are persuaded of the justice of our cause, and we too will triumph in the end."

The politician recently rushed to do damage control ahead of the impending impeachment battle of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. On November 10, Rubio held a press conference at the Hôtel de Talleyrand in Paris, France, after attending the G7 foreign ministers' summit.

During his remarks, Marco boasted about the Defense Secretary's accomplishments. Hegseth faces a potential first step in his removal from Office after Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie, 55, filed articles of impeachment a day prior.

Maro said, "We've discussed Iran extensively, and Iran poses a threat to the United States. Not just this year. Since 1979. And it's a threat that's grown. On all those things, not only did Pete execute on a direct order from the commander-in-chief, under our Constitution. He is empowered and trusted with the job of keeping America safe. They did it quite effectively on all those fronts."