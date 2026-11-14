Rob Gronkowski is not scheduled to appear on FOX NFL Sunday in Week 10 By Michael Owens/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski seemingly had a good reason to take a day off from FOX NFL Sunday.

Earlier this week, FOX unveiled special Week 10 triple-header coverage plans for Sunday, Nov. 15, with the network set to broadcast the matchup between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany — the last NFL game played in Europe this season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET, prompting adjustments to the pregame programming.

FOX NFL Sunday will air at 9 a.m. ET and then return at around 12:30 p.m., about 30 minutes before the early afternoon slate is underway. But the announcement revealed another coverage change, with Gronkowski missing from the FOX NFL Sunday lineup for this week's show.

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The answer as to why Gronk — a full-time panelist — would be absent appeared to have come on Saturday morning. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end appeared on FOX's college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, airing from the University of Arizona campus ahead of the Wildcats' game against Utah.

It marked a homecoming for Gronkowski, who spent three years at Arizona before the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

And the love for Gronk was evident; the crowd gathered around the set went wild as he greeted FOX viewers to open the show — and kick off what he called a "Gronk-a-Palooza."

"We are live in Tucson, Arizona, home of the greatest university in the world," Gronkowski began.

"That is the University of Arizona. There's palm trees all over the place.It's the capital of hot tub parties. I could have went anywhere in the world. I chose to come here to the best university in all of land.

"Unbeaten Utah is in town — upset alert, I can guarantee you that. But first, let's kick off Gronk-a-Palooza!"

Gronkowski was given a true hero's welcome. With the Arizona brass band playing, the FOX analyst was later carried on a throne as he proclaimed, "the king is back," and sipped a beer.

In another segment, Gronk enlisted Wildcats mascots Wilbur and Wilma, along with volunteers from the crowd, to perform his signature "Gronk Spike" and set what he claimed would be a new "world record" of over 40 footballs spiked at the same time.

As the show went on, Gronkowski also spiked a watermelon and discussed the hobbies he listed on his high school profile as a senior, which were brought up by the Big Noon Kickoff crew and shown on the screen.

Those were "working out, playing sports, and chicks." Commenting on the list, Gronk said, "I got nothing to say." He then revealed that none of those three brought him to Arizona. "It was actually the pool parties," Gronkowski claimed.

It's no surprise that after an intense two-hour Big Noon Kickoff appearance, Gronk will be absent from FOX NFL Sunday the following day.

Host Curt Menefee and analysts Michael Strahan and Julian Edelman — borrowed from FOX NFL Kickoff, which won't be airing this week — will be on the panel when the show begins at 9 a.m. For the 12.30 p.m. hit, they will be joined by the other regulars: Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and NFL insider Jay Glazer.