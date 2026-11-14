Over 9,000 flights in the United States were suddenly canceled on Friday after an impromptu communications failure by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Over 1.5 million passengers were left stranded in cities across the nation as a result.

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy held a series of press conferences on Friday and Saturday to help reduce public outcry. He's sprinkled in a few tidbits of updates on sports scheduling, though Duffy swiftly faced a barrage of backlash online.

"I know we've had some disruptions to the football, the college football schedule," he said Saturday. "Some games are being moved. That's not the most important thing, but we do want to move teams around the country so we can have playoffs happen."

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Duffy seemingly caught himself and tried to remain on topic.

"The key part of this, though, is moving the general public and keeping them safe," he added.

While a host of games have been rescheduled — the Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss game moved to Sunday, the Baylor vs. BYU and Utah vs. Arizona games were moved back to Saturday — Duffy was panned on X.

"It's not the most important thing, but he's now mentioned it twice," one user said, noting how Duffy urged college football teams to reach out to the FAA on Friday.

"Why can’t they just take the unused $5000.00 checks for winning the midterms and use that money to fix the aviation issues?" another user asked.

"You're worried about football? The ineptitude of this administration is staggering," one questioned.

"His concern about sports landed with a thud when he mentioned it last night, so of course he felt the need to repeat it today. Vapid, clueless, unqualified for this position. Get rid of him," a different commenter wrote.

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College football wasn't the only sport with major shakeups due to the FAA mix-up. While no NFL games will be canceled, the league was forced to make three changes to referee teams.

“Due to the ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this weekend, the NFL has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns,” a league spokesman said.

No NBA or NHL games were canceled, as most teams already traveled for their Friday contests before the FAA pause went into effect.