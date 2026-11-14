Shane Gillis has broken his silence on his misogynistic joke in his SNL monologue that sparked fierce backlash online.

Gillis, 38, served as the host of the October 10 episode of NBC's legendary late-night comedy sketch show. During his controversial opening monologue, the stand-up comedian said female gymgoers "just dress like w----- now." He also wound up dropping an F-bomb during the show's second live sketch, prompting him to deliver an apology during the show's close.

During the Friday, November 13, episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Gillis claimed Saturday Night Live producers hadn't approved his material beforehand, but that he'd promised them there would be "no controversy."

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In his monologue, Gillis mocked himself for "going to the public gym as a fat guy" surrounded by "the hottest gay guys you've ever seen." He added, "Also, I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like w----- now."

He continued with a cheeky grin, "Look, I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe - have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts? Have you seen the shorts?" However, he did earn some laughs describing the activewear as "neon" and "artificial bait-colored," with wrinkles that "go around the cheeks and all combine at the b-------."

The comedian joked, "And don't look. You're not allowed to look. For real, don’t look, because they are filming. I'm in the background of like 10 TikToks right now."

"Not to defend SNL, they don't approve it. I mean, they could shut it down," Gillis explained on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast before recalling assuring the show's team that his monologue wouldn't be controversial, despite admitting it didn't feature his best jokes.

"I'm giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there's no controversy," he remembered telling SNL bosses. The Tires star also addressed the misogynistic joke, clarifying that he doesn't take issue with women's gym clothes.

Gillis suggested the backlash "obviously had a lot to do with the climate" at the time and revealed that he dealt with the controversy differently than when he was fired from SNL in 2019. "The first time I got fired, I kept social media," he said. "This time, I just deleted everything immediately."

As a social media fury erupted over the monologue, Gillis was vociferously denounced in an Instagram video by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy. "Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them w-----. It makes the men calling them w----- misogynists. There’s a difference there," Levy blasted.

"By the way, I've seen more men's nipples at the gym than I've ever seen women showing their bodies off," the son of SCTV icon Eugene Levy, added.

He fumed, "But I'm speechless that something like that can exist on live national television. And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to this, because it's complacency that has created the environment with which women are sexually assaulted and it's a 'conversation' as opposed to a crime."

Former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim appeared to mock the joke by sharing a gym selfie captioned, "w---- reporting for duty." However, Gillis was defended by SNL legends David Spade and Dana Carvey.

On their podcast Fly on the Wall, Carvey, who starred on the comedy sketch show from 1986 to 1993, argued that Gillis' joke was not meant to be taken "literally" and expressed disquiet at those who leap from finding a quip unfunny to believing it "should not be allowed to be said."