Russell Brand once boasted about how he spat in a woman’s face after sleeping with her.

The disgraced comedian, 51, who was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months behind bars for rape and sexual assault on November 9, wrote about the unsettling ordeal in his 2007 autobiography, My Booky Wook.

According to Brand, the woman was a stripper and she had performed a lap dance for him. He claimed that after they had sex, they argued, she slapped him, and he retaliated. “As I escorted Michaela through the front door, I felt very strongly that I needed to avenge the slap,” Brand penned.

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“I spat in her face," he added. "Yes that’s right, I spat in the face of a beautiful woman. I was convinced that it was the only course of action and that there’d be no consequences.”

This is not the only disturbing passage to come from Brand’s autobiography.

Since his sentencing, an anecdote about animal abuse also came to light.

In My Booky Wook, Brand recalled his interactions with the family dog Topsy when he was around 11 years old and referred to his mum's boyfriend Colin, who banned her from going upstairs.

In the passage, he wrote: "When we first got Topsy, she would be allowed to sleep in the bed with me. But when Colin came, an absurd edict was introduced whereby she was no longer allowed upstairs. I evidently had a lot of anger and hate in me about this because I would perch at the top of the stairs and lure her to come up—‘Topsy! Topsy! Topsy!’

“Then, when she would slink nervously upward to the forbidden terrain of the upper floor, I would suddenly become Mr. Hyde. ‘Oh dear, Topsy,’ I would declaim, in a rather arch manner, ‘you know perfectly well you’re not allowed upstairs’ before cruelly kicking her back down to the bottom again, where I would rejoin her and give her a sympathetic cuddle, regretfully muttering, ‘Oh Christ! Were you kicked down the stairs? This is terrible.'"

He added: "That’s quite f***** up, isn’t it? My friend Matt Morgan says Topsy must’ve thought she lived in a house with twins—an evil one who lived on the landing, and a good one who dwelt downstairs."

Brand was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court ofraping a fan in 2009 and sexually assaulting three other womenin a five-year period during the peak of his career in the 2000s.

During the November 9 sentencing of the fallen comedian, the judge said Brand showed a "casual arrogant disregard to any woman's right to say no to you", while his celebrity status led him to believe "you could act when you liked and how you liked".