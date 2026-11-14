Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding has finally spoken out after disgraced comedian Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Brand, 51, received a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for raping a fan and sexually assaulting three women during his ascent to international stardom. Despite the pair regularly working together and being photographed side-by-side in the early 2000s, Fielding rejected claims they were friends and expressed his distress over Brand's actions.

"I was horrified and deeply disturbed to learn of Russell Brand's crimes, which I was completely unaware of until they became public knowledge," he stated. "My thoughts are with the women whose courage brought him to justice.

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"I appeared on TV, radio and live charity shows with him, and whilst we played it up for the cameras and in the media, I considered it a professional relationship, rather than a personal one. I have had no contact with him for many years.

"Looking back at some of the jokes I made alongside him I was appalled. They were horrible and inappropriate, and I very much regret them," he said in a statement.

Fielding and Brand were previously prominent figures on the British comedy circuit, sharing the stage on panel shows, at awards ceremonies and at industry gatherings throughout the 2000s. The two first crossed paths at the NME Awards in the early 2000s, before either had achieved widespread fame.

Brand went on to host Big Brother's Big Mouth in 2006, while Fielding gained recognition through The Mighty Boosh and subsequently starred in The IT Crowd.

Their camaraderie and on-air rapport established them as a recognizable pairing, though a historic television clip has re-emerged following Brand's conviction. On The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2007, Brand and Fielding were joined by singer Lily Allen, who was the sole female panelist.

Host Jimmy Carr and fellow guest Jonathan Ross made multiple remarks about Allen being positioned next to the two comics. Ross suggested she had been seated alongside "two of the best-known cocksmen of the business", claiming she might "go home with her dress still on".

Fielding laughed before replying: "How dare you? We're not rapists."

Brand then chimed in, stating: "What if, horror of horrors, he ain't even done a rape. You could ruin his reputation."

He then turned to Fielding and questioned: "Have you done a rape?"

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Fielding answered: "Well, if I have, I'd be leaving the scene of the crime like this," before raising his Dracula cape to conceal his face. The clip has drawn fresh scrutiny following Brand's conviction.

Allen subsequently described the exchange as "horrendous", though she noted she didn't recall feeling uncomfortable at the time. In a 2023 interview with Grazia, she reflected on the incident, stating: "It was the culture."

Fielding has not faced any accusations of wrongdoing and played no role in Brand's trial or conviction.