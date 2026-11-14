Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy faced questions Saturday about why maintenance that preceded a nationwide flight shutdown was scheduled for a Friday afternoon.

During a press conference on the morning of November 14, a reporter asked why crews were upgrading equipment at 3 p.m., when planes were preparing to depart, instead of waiting until fewer flights were scheduled.

“You were trying to make upgrades at 3 o'clock on Friday afternoon. Why? Why not do it at say midnight on Saturday when there are fewer planes lined up to take off?” the reporter asked.

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“There will be a reevaluation of when we do this work,” Duffy replied.

He did not explain how officials had selected the afternoon maintenance window or who approved it.

The exchange followed a ground stop that prevented departures nationwide for about 4 1/2 hours Friday. Aviation officials apologized to travelers Saturday while Duffy described the equipment replacement officials believe triggered the outage.

Duffy said contractor L3Harris was replacing copper telecommunications lines with fiber at a remote Federal Aviation Administration site. The existing line was being discontinued, making the replacement necessary, he said.

Investigators were still trying to determine whether workers made an installation error or installed a defective router. Duffy said L3Harris had served the FAA for more than 20 years and owned the communications network the agency used.

“But this is not complicated. It’s pretty straightforward work that we were doing yesterday at, again, a very remote location,” he said.

Duffy said a router began sending repeated connection requests to other routers, interfering with communications between controllers and aircraft.

“So specifically, we had over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. And what that did was gave us issues with our communication with airplanes.”

The problems extended to radar feeds, according to Duffy. Officials halted departures as crews searched for the source of the disruption. Service returned after they isolated the maintenance work, he said.

Despite identifying the contractor and describing the router’s behavior, Duffy said the cause remained under investigation.

“We haven’t determined what the fault was. Was it the router or were they not doing great work for us at L3Harris, either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment?”

Duffy also pointed to the age of the FAA’s telecommunications infrastructure, saying the agency was still making changes from copper to fiber that other institutions had completed.

He said officials did not believe the outage resulted from a cyberattack, citing the recovery once the work at the remote site was isolated.

“Once we’re able to isolate the work that was being done at this remote location, all of our systems came back online. So we don’t believe this was cyber at all.”