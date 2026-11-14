Katie Zachaira, the short-lived White House press secretary of President Donald Trump, has thrown her support behind ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation.

Huang resigned with immediate effect on November 12 following reports of a second alleged affair, after separate claims involving a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Taking to social media on November 14, Zacharia publicly defended the billionaire technology boss. The 42-year-old reposted a claim that she had demanded Nvidia reinstate Huang, 63, "immediately."

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She added, “Yes, I did, because I understand how valuable @JensenHuang is to our country.”

Huang stepped down as president, chief executive and a member of the company's board after 33 years at the helm.

Nvidia confirmed the departure November 12, announcing that chief financial officer Colette Kress would take over as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Nvidia's board had gathered to discuss Huang's future after revelations that he was having an affair with a former Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese government agent. In an email apology to Nvidia employees he said: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

The New York Times alleged in a report on November 11 that Mr Huang also had an affair with an Nvidia executive who reported to him.

The Associated Press could not independently confirm those reports.

In its first statement since the scandal broke, Singapore-headquartered Megaspeed International said that it takes its obligation to comply with US export control laws "extremely seriously".

Details about Huang's affair with the former Megaspeed executive are unclear. "Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government, said the statement signed by its chairman and chief executive, Tan Yong Pong, who also goes by James Tan.

Nvidia has said it had "no reason to believe" that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information.

Last week, Trump said that the FBI was investigating.

Meanwhile, Zacharia has fired back at speculation that she is trying to become Trump’s press secretary again, telling her followers it’s ‘NOT’ happening.

Zacharia, who held the shortest tenure on record while attempting to succeed Karoline Leavitt in the president's most prominent communications role, has now responded to the circulating rumors.

Via Instagram, Zacharia, who took on the position on October 12 before being dismissed just five days later on October 16, posted another workout video showing herself in a blue sports top and leggings. Overlaying the footage, she wrote, "Here's me lobbying for my old job. NOT."