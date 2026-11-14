Donald Trump Jr. is no longer advising the prediction market platform Kalshi after his venture capital firm made a major investment in a rival company, Kalshi announced on Thursday.

The split follows weeks of discussions regarding a potential conflict of interest. In August, Trump Jr.’s firm, 1789 Capital, led a $1 billion funding round for Polymarket, a direct competitor to Kalshi.

Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, originally joined Kalshi as a strategic advisor in January 2025. As part of that agreement, he reportedly received an equity stake in the company worth $300,000, according to Forbes.

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Seven months later, in August 2025, he took on a second role by joining the advisory board at Polymarket after 1789 Capital made its initial investment in the platform.

His firm’s expanded financial stake earlier this year ultimately prompted the talks that led to the end of his contract with Kalshi.

The announcement comes just two days after Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon raised concerns about the overlapping roles.

In a letter to White House counsel, the senators requested information regarding Kalshi bets made by a former staffer and questioned Trump Jr.’s dual involvement in the industry.

Warren and Merkley wrote that Trump Jr.’s advisory positions and financial ties to prediction markets raise "questions about the need for strong ethics safeguards and confidence in impartial federal oversight.”

Kalshi’s spokesperson stated that political pressure played no part in the decision.

According to the company and a source familiar with the talks, Kalshi initiated the exit discussions internally back in August 2026 — months before the midterm elections or the Senate letter — right after 1789 Capital's massive Polymarket investment became public.

In October, Kalshi’s CEO and co-founder Tarek Mansou addressed Trump Jr.’s involvement in the company.

When speaking to MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle, he said: “I get asked a lot about Don, I mean, I think that is a fair question.”

“And the optics, I agree with you. ... I think we are facing sort of an optics issue, I think.”

While his paid advisory contract is over, it remains unclear what will happen to the equity shares he received when he joined Kalshi in January 2025. Originally valued around $300,000, those shares are now estimated to be worth millions of dollars following Kalshi's rapid growth over the past two years.

Stepping down from Kalshi will not stop lawmakers from investigating his ties to the prediction market industry with Warren leading the charge.