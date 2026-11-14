Golf icon Tiger Woods is playing a significant role in Kai Trump's life, with President Trump's granddaughter sharing her "love" for her mother's celebrity partner.

Woods, 50, and Vanessa Trump, 48, have been in a relationship for almost two years. The 15-time major champion has maintained ties with the Trump family for considerably longer. Kai and Woods' son, Charlie, likely crossed paths as students at The Benjamin School, a private independent institution in Palm Beach County.

Kai, a passionate golfer, has access to guidance from one of the sport's greatest as she works toward a professional career following her commitment to play at the University of Miami. Her first season with the Hurricanes encountered an unexpected obstacle when Kai required surgery to address a left wrist injury. More recently, Trump denied romantic links to Miami kicker Jake Weinberg after a dinner outing.

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When Trump makes her way back onto the course, she'll have Woods in her corner — someone who's well-versed in bouncing back from adversity.

"He's the best," she told Golfweek about Woods. "I love him so much, and he's a great guy, and he helps me whenever I want."

Trump refuses to let this recent challenge derail her ambitions. "I wish I was playing," said Trump. "I wish I was traveling on my team, playing college golf right now.

"But everything happens for a reason, and right now, it's just not my time.

"I'm gonna get healthy so that I can definitely play for the rest of my life and not have these injuries that I've had. Just got to get it right this time around, and go out there next year and kill it."

A representative for Trump has also recently dismissed rumors regarding a romantic relationship with Hurricanes placekicker Jake Weinberg. They stated definitively to TMZ that "Kai and Jake are just friends and they are NOT dating."

As the president's first granddaughter, Kai receives round-the-clock Secret Service protection. Though appreciative, Trump has acknowledged its effect on her romantic life.

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"To be honest, it's really awkward when you're ... going on a date with a guy, and they're two tables behind you. It's a little weird," she said during a January 2026 appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive.

"But I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I've learned, especially in the last year now... [that] yes, they're following me, but also to focus and pretend like they're not there."

"It's tough. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tough," Trump confessed.

"It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day."