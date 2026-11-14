Mariah Carey has worried fans after videos from Brazil showed her holding an assistant’s arm and taking slow steps toward supporters.

The 57-year-old singer smiled as she greeted the crowd, but some viewers questioned whether she was in pain. Others pointed to her high heels and the ground beneath her feet.

Carey held tightly to a female assistant’s arm as she approached fans waiting for autographs in Brazil. The All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker took slow, careful steps toward the crowd in footage that prompted questions about her health. "She looks like she’s in pain," one Instagram user wrote.

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"Should we be worried?" another asked. A third added, "Praying and sending health wishes for our Christmas queen."

Carey appeared cheerful while greeting supporters, despite the concern online. The footage itself did not explain why she was holding the assistant’s arm.

In one video, Carey wore a gold minidress and knee-high heeled boots while holding onto a female assistant. She seemed upbeat while speaking with fans, though her careful steps drew further questions online.

“Why does she always need her hand held?!” one person asked on Instagram.

“Should we be worried?” another wrote.

Another video posted on X showed the Grammy winner again relying on an assistant as she approached fans.

“Is it too slippery to walk in heels or is something else,” one viewer asked.

“Looks like she may have hurt her back,” another suggested.

Several fans argued that Carey was simply trying to keep her balance in difficult footwear.

“She’s walking on some kind of tile or cut stone which is probably uneven or slippery. And Mariah is wearing spike heeled boots. Trust me – not a good combo,” one wrote.

Another said, “She’s walking downhill in those heels in the rain. She is trying not to fall.”

Fans raised similar concerns in February 2025 after footage emerged from her Celebration of Mimi residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Carey was performing “Fantasy” when she moved slowly across the stage while a backup dancer danced beside her. She continued singing and smiling.

Carey has spoken publicly about health problems before, including her bipolar II diagnosis.

She told People in 2018 that she was diagnosed during a hospitalization in 2001 and had sought treatment after years of keeping it private.

At the time, she said she was managing the condition with therapy and medication. There is no confirmed connection between that diagnosis and her movements in the recent footage.

Carey has also discussed vocal cord nodules dating to childhood. Entertainment Tonight previously reported that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery, while noting she had not confirmed it publicly.