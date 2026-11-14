DUBAI — Tyrrell Hatton is not just chasing victory at the DP World Tour Championship; he also has his sights on matching a record set by Jon Rahm less than a week ago.

Rahm became the first player to win six Rolex Series events with his two-shot victory over Hatton at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. The series was created in 2017, and it comprises the premier events on the European circuit, including the season-ending playoffs, the BMW PGA Championship and the Scottish Open.

Hatton and Rahm were tied with five apiece before the Spaniard got the better of his close friend at Yas Links, and Hatton is eager to take back a share of the record at the earliest opportunity.

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"It would be nice to catch the big man on six stars," Hatton said. "Obviously, he got one ahead last week. But it's going to be a tough day tomorrow. I would love to finish the season with a win, and I'll try my best to do that."

Hatton holds a one-shot lead over Victor Perez at the Earth Course after firing a four-under-par 68 on Saturday to improve to nine under.

The 35-year-old was paired with Rory McIlroy, whom he decisively outplayed on moving day. McIlroy shot an even-par 72 and starts the final round four back.

"It was a tough day," Hatton said. "Periods of the round I didn't drive the ball particularly well. Maybe I got a little bit fortunate with some of the lies that I had, but I felt like when I needed to, I judged the lies as good as I could have done.

"But my iron play was really nice. Gave myself good opportunities. I feel like my speed, certainly on the really quick putts, was good, and it was nice to see some putts go in."

Rahm, meanwhile, was tracking to make a significant ascent up the leaderboard on moving day, but he came unstuck at the 16th and four-putted from eight feet to card a momentum-halting double bogey. He starts the final round six shots off the pace.

In Perez, Hatton faces a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, and a fellow former member of the doomed LIV Golf. The Frenchman, 34, is the underdog, but he fancies his chances.

"You know what you have to do because you'll be last to play, in a way. So it's good and bad in a way. I think some people like to be hunters," Perez said.

"Some people like to be hunted; where some people like to go out early and try to post a round and play pedal to the metal and see where it goes. I've had some success playing with the lead or near the lead. I'm going to try to use a bit of experience when I go out tomorrow."

Sweden's Mikael Lindberg holds third place at six under, with McIlroy, Eugenio Chacarra, Adam Scott and Francesco Laporta one shot further back in a tie for fourth.