DUBAI —"Nothing worth having comes easy," Theodore Roosevelt famously said. Rory McIlroy knows that truth all too well.

The six-time major winner's pursuit of an eighth Race to Dubai title — which would equal Colin Montgomerie's all-time record — stalled at the Earth Course on Saturday, setting up a blockbuster finale to the DP World Tour Championship.

The world No. 2 carded an even-par 72, dropping from a share of the lead with Tyrrell Hatton into a four-way tie for fourth place with 18 holes to play. Beside him is Eugenio Chacarra, the fiery Spaniard trying to forge his own legacy.

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The 26-year-old's four-under-par 68 came in chaotic fashion, making just five pars in a round defined by an abundance of brilliance and more than a hint of nervous profligacy.

Like McIlroy, he is four shots off Hatton's lead, setting the table for a fitting finale. Chacarra entered the week with a 533.93-point advantage over McIlroy in the season-long title race, and the equation remains the same after three days of to-and-froing.

So here we are: 18 holes for all the marbles, and two captivating protagonists set to do battle. The only shame is they will not be paired together. McIlroy will tee off with Dan Bradbury 10 minutes before Chacarra and Francesco Laporta will have their names called by starter Alastair Scott.

The equation for Chacarra, a three-time winner this season, is simple. If he finishes ahead of or tied with McIlroy, he will be the Race to Dubai champion, so long as Jayden Schaper or Jon Rahm do not surge through the field and win the tournament. Five and six shots off the lead, respectively, the prospect of that happening is remote.

McIlroy, however, has made life hard for himself, again. He rarely does things the easy way. Only winning the tournament guarantees him his place in the history books alongside Monty.

And unless Chacarra falls away dramatically, the Ulsterman will likely need to finish solo second and ahead of the Madridian to pip his title rival to the post.

The weight of history sits heavily on McIlroy's shoulders, enduring a decade of pain before securing the final piece of the career grand slam at the Masters 19 months ago. The stakes are not quite as high here, but the 37-year-old has made no secret of how much an eighth order of merit triumph would mean to him.

Throughout this week, there have been moments when he seemed poised to leave Chacarra in the Dubai dust. Another occurred on Saturday when McIlroy plundered an eagle at the par-five seventh to take the tournament lead at seven under, only to follow it with three bogeys on the trot.

His reputation keeps him as the favorite, but he has left himself with little margin for error. Chacarra, meanwhile, insists he is playing with house money after surpassing all expectations this season, and he is up for the fight.

"I'm ready," he said. "I think all of my goals have been done this season, so I'm just playing free. This is an extra bonus to have a chance to win it, and just to enjoy every moment.

"Not a lot of people can enjoy this moment and have a chance to win the Race to Dubai. I'm going to have a chance, and I'm going to go try and enjoy it as much as possible."