Dianna Russini plans for the Super Bowl have been revealed, just days after her NFL media comeback descended into a nightmare.

Earlier this week, Russini returned to the screen with her own show, several months after leaving her role at The Athletic. However, the controversy surrounding her reported involvement with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has continued to cast a shadow over her reputation as an NFL insider.

Despite the scrutiny, Russini appears determined to rebuild her career in sports media. Her current partnership with online bookmaker BetUS, through which she hosts the weekly hour-long NFL programme The Russini Report, is unlikely to provide a route back to official NFL media credentials.

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A report by Front Office Sports claims Russini is considering using iHeart as her affiliated platform rather than BetUS in an attempt to regain access to Radio Row.

She may face a similar challenge when seeking access to NFL teams. Executives from multiple franchises told FOS they would not approve a credential request from Russini to cover a home game or report from their facilities during the practice week if she applied under the BetUS banner.

The executives reportedly identified Russini's association with the offshore sportsbook as the main concern, rather than the controversy involving Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Radio Row is a major hub for media coverage during Super Bowl week, with hundreds of domestic and international outlets setting up broadcasts and interviewing former players, coaches and celebrities.

iHeart has a significant presence at the event, with several NFL teams' flagship radio stations, including those of the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers, affiliated with the company. This could make iHeart a more viable route for Russini as she looks to regain access to Super Bowl media events.

The revelation comes just days after her return got off to a difficult start, with the website scheduled to host her debut show unavailable when it was due to go live.

Mirror U.S. Sports also received an email from a representative of The Agency Group PR, who said the site went down because of the volume of visitors. “The site crashed due to high traffic volume,” the representative wrote. “They are working to get it back up ASAP.”

Russini, 43, had been off the air since photos of her and Vrabel embracing and holding hands at an Arizona hotel drew widespread scrutiny.

Tabloids later published additional images from a 2020 outing at a New York City bar and a 2021 boat outing in Tennessee. Both Russini and Vrabel, who are married to other people, denied any impropriety.