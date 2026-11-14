DUBAI — Jon Rahm's chances of winning the Race to Dubai were left in ruins after a disastrous four-putt double bogey during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship.

The Spaniard needs to win the tournament to have a chance of winning the season-long title, and he was tracking to make significant ground on moving day at the Earth Course. Rahm was four under par for the tournament and was threatening to reel in the leaders when he lined up a birdie putt on the par-four 16th.

The two-time major winner, fresh off victory at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship last week, had just eight feet for his three, but he misread the line. Staggeringly, he then yanked a two-footer for his par.

• Bryson DeChambeau announces elaborate plans to design 'championship' golf course

• Tyrrell Hatton called out for slamming his putter in frustration during DPWT incident

Now with just 17 inches to the cup, surely he would tap in for a five? Nope, again he missed the target before finally sinking one for a double-bogey six.

A birdie at the last got him back to three under for the tournament, carding a third consecutive round of 71.

But the former LIV Golf star will start Sunday's final round in a tie for 11th place, six shots adrift of leader and close friend, Tyrrell Hatton.

A comeback is not impossible, but with so many other contenders between him and Hatton, it would require a remarkable chain of events for Rahm to top the leaderboard and claim his second Race to Dubai crown.

The manner in which he faltered on Saturday will be particularly galling. Once again, his play was supreme from tee to green, but another disappointing day on these devilish greens cost him dearly.

The player consensus this week is that the Earth Course is playing harder than ever, with stiff winds and the particularly dry and unpredictable condition of the course combining to pose a very difficult test of the DP World Tour's top stars.

Eugenio Chacarra, though, thrived in chaos to regain the projected lead in the rankings with a four-under-par 68 to move into a tie for fourth place at five under par. He made nine birdies, three bogeys and a double in an adventurous round.

His main rival, Rory McIlroy, is on the same score after a deeply frustrating third loop of the Earth Course. He shot an even-par 72.

South Africa's Jayden Schaper, meanwhile, retains a slim chance of topping the rankings, but he needs the performance of his life on Sunday after playing 54 holes in four under.