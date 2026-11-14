Al Michaels has appeared to take a swipe at critics of Thursday Night Football, claiming that "social media doesn't like anything" amid continued backlash over the broadcasts.

During Thursday night's game between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, Jameis Winston provided another memorable moment with an unusual snap count that left those watching in stitches. The quarterback began with a traditional "hut one, hut two, hut three" before switching things up by shouting "Who let the dogs out?" The unexpected reference prompted laughter and confusion in the commentary booth.

The moment also drew a reaction from the commentary team, with Kirk Herbstreit seemingly anticipating criticism online. After Winston's unusual snap count, Herbstreit told Michaels: "Social media aren't gonna like that."

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Michaels was quick to respond with a pointed remark of his own: "Social media doesn't like anything!" His comment could be interpreted as a subtle dig at the criticism he has faced online, particularly amid the recent backlash surrounding his commentary.

Despite calls from fans for him to retire during the 2026 NFL season, Michaels continues to lead Prime Video's TNF coverage alongside Herbstreit. The 82-year-old has spent more than five decades working in sports broadcasting, establishing himself as one of the most recognisable voices in American sports.

However, Michaels has shown little desire to step away from the commentary booth, insisting he still has plenty to offer. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, he said he would continue calling games until Amazon decided it was time to move in a different direction.

“Well, either the people that I work for will tell me, or I’ll know myself, a combination,” Michaels explained on the show. "Let’s put it this way. The folks at Amazon and Prime have been fantastic. Fantastic to me.

“If they come to me and say, ‘You know, it’s time for us to move on’ … You guys have been fantastic. You’ve been great. I’ve done the NFL for 41 years, which is half my life. Love it. But you know what? At a certain time, it’s time.

“And if they feel it’s time, great. And if I feel it’s time, I’ll know it. And I’ll say, ‘You know what? Thanks for the memories.’”

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Michaels has also come under fire for errors during recent broadcasts. On one occasion, the veteran commentator appeared to mistakenly call a fumble when there had been no turnover, prompting criticism from viewers online.

One fan took to social media to express their frustration, writing: "AL MICHAELS HAS COMPLETELY LOST IT... There was no fumble. Not even close to being a fumble."

The consecutive errors have done little to ease the criticism of Michaels, instead providing further talking points during the live broadcasts.