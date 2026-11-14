A man seemed entirely unfazed by Kate Middleton's presence during the royal's hospital visit. The Princess of Wales traveled to Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire, on Wednesday to speak with staff about a program supporting babies requiring additional care.

While Kate, 44, spoke with hospital personnel, a man was spotted in the waiting area, appearing completely unaffected by the royal visit. The unidentified individual was seen relaxing in his chair.

It's possible that he didn't realize Kate was standing behind him; at the same time, he may not have cared — not everyone is a royalist. The Daily Star has a theory that the man was simply attempting to remain composed during Kate's rounds.

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Of course, keeping in mind it is a hospital, he may have been more concerned with the reason he was there, whether it was a diagnosis for himself or a loved one.

With that aside, Kate carried on with her solo engagement. She participated in a play session and met with staff and patients, including six-month-old Enid, marking another appearance since resuming public duties this year.

The initiative is supported by the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood and is currently being rolled out to identify more infants and families requiring additional assistance.

During the engagement, Kate met with healthcare visitors who were using the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB), an evidence-based assessment tool that enables healthcare and childcare experts to detect early social and relational withdrawal in babies from birth to 24 months.

Kate's visit overlapped with the waiting room

The Princess of Wales also witnessed a baby health and development assessment, met families who received additional support following an ADBB evaluation, and participated in conversations with healthcare professionals and NHS representatives who are keen to adopt the approach within their own programs.

To unveil the initiative, a video appeared on Kensington Palace's social media platforms, featuring Kate in a woodland setting wearing a knitted sweater and jacket, her curled hair cascading naturally.

Business as usual

In the clip, Kate said: "New scientific research increasingly shows just how important nature is for our psychological and physiological wellbeing.

"Nature is such an extraordinary environment for us all and, in this tech-driven, digital age, spending quality time outdoors has never been more important. This project is about exploring how nature, creativity, and relationships can best support the healthy development of babies and young children."