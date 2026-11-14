A NASA telescope appears destined to plummet back to Earth after efforts to prevent it from falling out of orbit have failed.

The massive Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory (NGSO), built to detect cosmic explosions known as gamma ray bursts, has been orbiting our planet since 2004, though NASA has warned that the 22 year old telescope is rapidly declining.

The 1470kg piece of equipment has already descended to within 171 miles of Earth, and despite a last-ditch robotic attempt to push it further away, the device appears headed for freefall and atmospheric re-entry before impact.

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According to a NASA statement, after the unsuccessful rescue mission, "spacecraft was no longer able to compensate for the effects of the increased drag and entered safe mode."

The NGSO, which weighs as much as a hippo, is anticipated to plunge at alarmingly high speed and temperature, though scientists are optimistic that any debris surviving the intense descent will splash down safely in the ocean.

That said, reports suggest this outcome isn't guaranteed, with the telescope's potential re-entry zone spanning large areas across Asia, Africa and Australia.

While the majority of the debris will probably disintegrate during descent, the telescope's titanium, steel and glass components may endure and could inflict damage upon impact.

Astronomer John Nousek, who headed the control team managing the telescope, cautioned that NGSO's final moments would be "catastrophic", though he acknowledged they had "known this day would come since before [the telescope] was launched."

In an interview with Space.com, satellite specialist Darren McKnight called the failure to re-orbit NGSO 'unfortunate', but argued it was preferable to having the wreckage of the defunct telescope floating precariously above Earth.

He stated: "People bemoan the reentry of more objects , I am much more upset about the rapid rate of abandoning massive objects above 400 miles".

NASA praised the telescope, which was originally intended for a two-year orbital mission, as an "incredible, lasting return on investment", while acknowledging they were still "exploring" replacement options.

Shawn Domagal-Goldman, director of NASA's Astrophysics Division, outlined the agency's future plans: "in a post-Swift world, we're exploring our ability to use and augment NASA's fleet of existing space telescopes, from fast-to-orbit commercial capabilities to efficient, innovative new missions."