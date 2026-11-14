Russell Brand has been accused of "gripping hold" of a woman who begged him to let her go in a new documentary.

Netflix released the 80-minute film, Russell Brand: Open Secret, on Friday, November 13, in the wake of the comedian's conviction for rape and sexual assault. Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after he was found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

The new documentary features archival footage from the early days of Brand's career and shows how he became a successful comedian and TV presenter. It also shows the investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times into allegations of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior.

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Mark Pinheiro, a former housemate of Brand's, spoke out in the documentary and recounted how the pair had once been close after meeting on a theater course. Pinheiro described Brand as being "a bit down and out" when they met and said he offered the comedian his spare room to stay in.

Pinheiro explained, "He was unemployed. He just left drama college and was adamant about not wanting to find ordinary work. But he needed to pay the rent."

Brand's former housemate went on to detail an alleged incident he said happened in their shared home. Pinheiro claimed he heard a woman in Brand's bedroom, with the pair making "loads of noise."

"He got her into his bedroom and it was getting really calamitous in the room. You’re hearing loads of noise and you can hear the girl shouting, 'Let go of me,'" Pinheiro said.

He added, "I’m thinking, this has gone on long enough. So I open up my door and I see Russell basically holding onto the girl with both of his hands, gripping hold of her arm, trying to pull her back in like a tug of war.

"She’s wrestling herself away from him. Then as I switch the light on, the light comes on, and he lets go." Pinheiro said he told the woman to "feel free" to report the incident to the police and he would "support" her, but admitted he doesn't know whether she did report it.

Pinheiro provided testimony in Brand's trial in regards to the allegation that Brand raped a woman in a hotel room in Bournemouth in 1999. The comedian was found not guilty on this count.

Brand previously denied any wrongdoing and maintained all his relationships were consensual, before a jury convicted him on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial. He was acquitted of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

The comedian was convicted of raping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009. During sentencing, Mr Justice Bennathan said Brand had delivered a "series of lies" and displayed "staggering arrogance."

He said, "About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator."

The Mirror US has approached Brand's representatives for comment.