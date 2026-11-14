Mike Tomlin has admitted he is enjoying his new role with NBC as speculation continues over whether the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach will return to the NFL.

Following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year, Tomlin took up a new role as a studio analyst on NBC Sports' Football Night in America. The 53-year-old ended his 19-season spell in Pittsburgh with a 193-114-2 regular-season record, never recording a losing campaign. His impressive coaching record has kept him firmly in the conversation for a head coaching role.

Despite being tipped as a potential candidate in the upcoming NFL coaching cycle, Tomlin insists he has not considered a return to the sidelines, claiming he has not given the possibility “one iota of thought”.

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"Haven't given one iota of thought about coaching," Tomlin said on a conference call with NBC Sports. "I'm sure that some of that's going to come up in a not-too-distant future, but I'll cross that bridge when I come to it. Really hadn't thought a lot about it, really excited about my new role and working to get better each and every week."

"It's awesome to be as close to the game as I am and be able to observe the game from a global perspective. I think when you're coaching, you block out a lot of the peripheral things during the NFL season.

"It's been fun to really enjoy observing it, absorbing it from a football lover's perspective. ... It's also fun to be challenged. I'm a novice, obviously, and so I've just been hyper-focused on getting better each and every week in terms of delivering information and delivering it in an educational and entertaining way."

Tomlin will be in Cincinnati this week for NBC's coverage of Sunday Night Football, as the Steelers face the Bengals in a crucial divisional clash. It will be the first time he has worked on a broadcast featuring his former team.

"I look forward to it because of the relationships, but you know me, I'm capable of compartmentalizing, and getting hyper-focused on the job," Tomlin said.

"But it certainly will be fun to see some guys I got relationships with and there'll certainly be a lot of those. But they have a job to do, I have a job to do, and so I'm sure everyone's going to be focused on the task at hand."

Tomlin's role gives him a high-profile platform away from the demands of coaching, potentially making an NFL return less appealing. Any team hoping to lure him back may need to offer significant financial terms and greater control over football operations.

However, interest in the former Steelers coach is expected to remain high during the 2026 hiring cycle, with several franchises potentially looking for new leadership.

His 19-season record without a losing campaign makes him an attractive candidate for teams seeking an experienced coach capable of establishing a winning culture.