Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at President Donald Trump on Friday for his failure to speak directly to Americans during a nationwide ground stop that brought air travel to a standstill for over five hours.

Greene demanded to know why Trump remained silent as anxious travelers sought updates about the shutdown, accusing him of prioritizing other matters while passengers sat stranded. "While everyone was freaking out thinking we are under some sort of attack, Trump didn't even bother to address the nation," she posted on X.

Her message also pointed out that Trump was absent from the press conference about the chaos. She drew a sharp contrast between his silence and his public statements about restoring the reflecting pool and his social media posts promoting tax breaks for Hollywood.

• Kaitlan Collins says America is facing a 'dumpster fire' as thousands of flights canceled

• Donald Trump is an 'incoherent mess and struggles to stand,' psychologist says

"For a man that constantly tells us how he is the only one capable of fixing things, while Americans were stranded at airports and in planes, he instead chose to post about saving Hollywood and the motion picture and television industry by giving them money in the form of tax incentives," she wrote.

Trump addressed the disruption in a phone call with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, who shared the president's account during an interview with Laura Ingraham.

"He says it does not seem like this is a cyberattack or AI or anything like that," Doocy told Ingraham. "I asked him a couple different ways, and he said it doesn't seem like that, and that that is the first thing that they always look for.

"He said there's nobody taking credit which would be common if somebody did execute a huge cyber attack like this on critical infrastructure but that he would let us know and the team would let us know if that is something that happened," he continued.

Doocy revealed that Trump pointed to outdated equipment at the Federal Aviation Administration as the root cause of the disruption.

"He said instead this seems to be a situation where there's a bunch of old broken stuff in the infrastructure that the FAA relies on to keep planes in the sky. He said there's a bunch of-some of this is like 55-year-old equipment that needs to keep working, keep running, and that they have worked on it, they've talked to Congress about replacing, it just hasn't gotten replaced yet. So that is the first information that we have from the president."

The coast-to-coast ground stop commenced at approximately 4pm Eastern time Friday. While the initial restrictions were set to remain in place until 11pm, some flights were able to depart again shortly after 8pm.