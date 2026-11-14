A woman who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape said she hopes to "encourage other women" to speak out.

Kaja Sokola accused Weinstein of raping her in 2006 when she was 19 years old. Sokola testified in a New York court in 2020 that she had gone with her older sister to a meeting with the disgraced film producer when he took her to a hotel and raped her.

The jury found the charge relating to Sokola's claim didn't meet the burden of proof required for conviction. Sokola returned to court in September, however, to see Weinstein get sentenced to 15 years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting former TV production assistant Miriam Haley.

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Following Weinstein's new sentence, Sokola said she hopes to "change perspectives" and show victims of sexual assaults there is support available. Speaking to The Mirror US, she said, "I will do everything that I can to just talk about it and be as honest and open and frank as possible. And hopefully this will encourage other women to speak about it."

Sokola also pointed to how women are often "guilted," instead of focusing on the actions of abusers. "Changing that perspective is very, very important to show that, nobody asks to be assaulted if there's domestic violence, domestic abuse," she told us.

Sokola continued, "I don't know any woman that would want to leave a cozy, nice relationship if there wasn't real abuse happening. So I just think that being open, honest, and outspoken about domestic violence, sexual abuse, and rape is very important."

She also hopes to see things put in place to help victims of sexual assaults. "Maybe the laws will change a little bit to make it easier for the survivors," Sokola suggested.

Speaking about her own experience in court, she added, "Because another thing that was said in the courtroom and that we're all talking about is that in cases of sexual assault and rape cases, it's us; we were grilled on the stand for hours and days. And Harvey didn't even have to testify."

Sokola was in court when Weinstein's 15-year sentence was read out in September. She said it was important for her to be there to stand with Haley as it "shows that we are there to support each other."

She said she went to court to try and "support other women to come forward," explaining, "That's why we showed our faces to kind of prove that you're not what happened to you. You can choose to become whatever you want to be or whoever you want to be."

Sokola added, "I would like to send a message that, no matter how difficult your story is, what you have to go through, it's very important to stand up for yourself."