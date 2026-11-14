A psychologist branded President Donald Trump an "incoherent mess" after he stumbled through his Veterans Day speech. Since his second term began there have been concerns about the health of Trump, who turned 80 earlier this year.

Health fears about the controversial leader have only been exacerbated by allegations around catheters, photographs of bruises on his hands, tremors, and him falling asleep at major events. His Veterans Day speech was no different, with experts spotting him struggling to concentrate or even hold a salute.

One medical professional to comment on the matter is Dr John Paul Garrison, a clinical and forensic psychologist who posted a video on his YouTube channel assessing Trump’s appearance and performance. As well as noting how the POTUS was doing “less press gaggles” and “more prerecorded interviews” he also analyzed his body and speech.

• Trump branded ‘disrespectful’ over account of US soldier stepping on explosive in ‘jungle’

• Donald Trump's walking struggles 'impossible to ignore' as footage 'hints at physical therapy'

On the physical said Dr G pointed out Trump’s “involuntary spasms” after the national anthem had been played at Arlington National Cemetery, but also his inability to do simple movements during it.

He said: “I want you to pay attention to how much Trump struggles to stand and salute. He really struggles to maintain the salute. And this is the right arm, the one I’ve talked about having weakness and seeming to have problems…he really seems to be struggling.

“You’ll also notice he seems incapable of sitting still. His body is constantly swaying, it’s constantly moving and sometimes we see movements and behaviors like this with different forms of dementia.”

After this Dr G moved onto Trump’s speech, one he claimed was an “incoherent mess”. He said: “Any time he deviates from the teleprompter he struggles tremendously.”

Furthermore, he added: “Within the first few seconds of [Trump] speaking, he is already struggling, he can’t articulate himself well. He doesn’t even seem to comprehend what he’s reading very well.”

Dr G isn’t the only individual to have commented on Trump’s health during the Veterans Day with commentator. Critic David Pakman claims the POTUS was deploying a technique used by people undergoing physical therapy.

He told his YouTube channel: “This is a real technique for people in physical therapy, including in neurological rehab. Sometimes if a person has trouble, coordinating a certain movement or a certain movement, they are told to use a physical touch or a tap, which is like an extra sensory input which will help you perform that movement.

“For example, you might use a cueing technique if you have Parkinson's, or certain neurological injuries, or movement disorders, in order to prepare yourself for a certain movement that's more difficult.

“This keeps coming up again and again and again. Could Trump be doing something along those lines by tapping his leg, to remind himself that 'hey, now I'm going to do that thing that's a little more difficult'."

While critics and others have suggested there may be something wrong with Trump’s health, the White House has denied these claims. Furthermore, there has been no confirmation that Trump is suffering from a neurological condition. The only admission so far has been that he is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, a condition related to leg veins allowing blood to be moved back up to the heart.

Furthermore, in a health update about Trump in May, his physician Dr Sean Barbabella said his “cognitive and physical performance” were “excellent” and he was “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State”.

Ensure our latest Politics headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings