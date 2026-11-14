Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posed for a rare photo alongside his brother Jordan after ending a bitter years-long family feud.

Rodgers, 42, is playing out the final year of his legendary NFL career, which saw him win one Super Bowl and four MVP awards. However, for over a decade, Rodgers had been locked in a bitter family feud, capturing headlines after his brother Jordan, a future Hall of Famer, said he and Aaron were not close while appearing as a contestant on "The Bachelorette."

Years later, Rodgers has played for three different franchises, including his beloved Green Bay Packers, followed by a failed stint with the New York Jets, and has since landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers also married Brittani, with whom he eloped in 2025.

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It’s unclear whether Rodgers’ NFL farewell tour and his marriage have played any part in his reconciliation with his family, but the quarterback appears to be loving every moment of it. Rodgers has been working to repair his family relationships this year, reconnecting with his parents, Ed and Darla, and his older brother, Luke, after years of estrangement.

TMZ obtained footage of Rodgers spending time with his parents at a high school Hall of Fame ceremony in California in April. Now, Rodgers has taken to Instagram to share a loving picture alongside his younger brother, Jordan, who was once an undrafted NFL quarterback-turned-TV personality.

He has been working with ESPN as a college football analyst since 2016. Rodgers gushed with pride over how far Jordan has come - despite his public comments on the 2016 episode of “The Bachelorette.”

“Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium. Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now,” Rodgers captioned the post.

The picture follows a few months after Rodgers revealed that he had reconnected with Jordan during an appearance on Cam Heyward's podcast.

“There’s been a few things that have happened the last couple of years, which has made the idea of reconciling with my parents first an opportunity,” Aaron said.

“The last day they were in Chico, was the day I met them there at their house, the house I bought them and built for them. And so, full circle,” he continued.

“A couple weeks after that, went out to Nashville, met up with my older brother [Luke Rodgers], and a couple weeks after that, met up with my little brother [Jordan Rodgers]. It was cool. There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace.”

Rodgers also opened up on the feud going public in 2016. “Nobody knew anything that was going on with it,” Aaron said. “I decided I didn’t want to play this out in the media because I didn’t think that was right.

“Now, other members of my family would say things, whether the intent was to harm, a couple times it was by a few of them, a couple times they really didn’t know what was going on. They didn’t know what it would be like to have a son who was super-famous.

“I didn’t know what it would be like after the Super Bowl, to be super-famous in the way that I was, and how that changes relationships and the relationships dissolved.

“Now, full circle, they’re back together. It’s amazing. It’s been great to have all those people, my little brother, my older brother and his family, my parents, that’s been really, really special.”