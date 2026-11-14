Kaitlan Collins described the nationwide FAA ground stop as a "total dumpster fire" as Americans were met with chaos at airports across the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide on Friday, November 13, due to issues at regional air traffic control centers. Thousands of flights had to be delayed or canceled, leaving many passengers stranded. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the outages were caused by an overload of an old system, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called for more funding to improve the system.

The FAA said departures can now resume, but Duffy warned getting planes back up and running might take some time. CNN anchor Collins discussed the drama as she spoke with aviation analyst Pete Muntean on The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Friday night.

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Muntean kicked off the segment by explaining, "About 11,000 flights were left to be operated by airlines at the time that this ground stop went into place, meaning that 1.5 million air passengers were stranded by this unprecedented move because of a problem with a system called time delay multiplexing, or TDM.

"It is an old school copper wire telecommunications system that is the backbone of the national airspace system. It's responsible for essentially squeezing signals into one line, carries signals such as ground to ground communication."

The CNN guest continued, "So air traffic control facility, landline to air traffic control facility, landline ground to air communication, meaning carrying the signals from an air traffic control facility to a broadcast tower, which then transmits the radio voice to pilots.

"And then it's also responsible for signals such as the radar communication that air traffic controllers see on their scopes in front of them. So without this system, they were essentially operating blind and deaf."

Muntean recalled the technical issues Newark International Airport in New Jersey faced last year as he pointed to some of the issues the FAA has faced. He suggested the FAA making improvements was like a "poor metaphor," but an accurate one.

Muntean said, "It's like trying to fix the plane while flying it at the same time and it’s why Congress has said the FAA really needs to pump the brakes on new things, like its AI system that just did a nationwide rollout this week for more efficient flight routes."

The analyst added, "That does not seem to be at play here. That does not seem to be to blame. That’s more of a back end thing, although those in the know have pointed out that when you introduce a new thing into the FAA patchwork of systems that is often very old, that can introduce failure.

"So there's some big questions to ask here as we dig into exactly what went wrong here." Collins agreed with her guest and had some harsh words to describe the ground stop.

"I mean, and it's led to this total dumpster fire that is now playing out across the nation’s airports," the CNN reporter shared. Muntean agreed and added, "Meltdown."