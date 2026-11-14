Some designers begin with a silhouette. Caroline Scheufele begins with a gemstone. The artistic director and co-president of Chopard has built Caroline's Couture around an unusual creative dialogue between high jewelry and fashion, allowing the brilliance of precious stones to inform everything from fabric and color to embroidery and form.

Rather than treating jewelry as a finishing touch, Scheufele, 64, reverses the standard design process by crafting couture to showcase and complement Chopard's fine jewelry collections. Chopard, the Swiss luxury maison known for its high-end jewelry and watches, has craftsmanship and artistic innovation at the heart of its identity. And naturally, Caroline’s Couture is a creative extension of that world.

From red-carpet appearances to high-profile events, the haute fashion line has found its way into the wardrobes of some of Hollywood's most recognizable women, including Leighton Meester, Amal Clooney and Naomi Campbell. But Scheufele tells The Mirror US that for her, a true muse isn't defined by their fame.

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"I am drawn to women with a strong sense of identity, who embrace creativity and are not afraid to make their own choices. Couture is, above all, a very personal experience. Each creation is conceived to reflect the woman who wears it, celebrating her personality rather than imposing a particular aesthetic," she said.

The German-Swiss businesswoman joined Chopard in the mid-1980s after her family had acquired the company in 1963. And she says jewelry has always been at the heart of her own personal creative universe.

"I have always believed that creativity should be driven by curiosity and the desire to explore new possibilities. My work in High Jewelry has taught me to look at materials, colors and proportions in a very particular way, and I love translating this sensibility into couture," she said.

And though celebrities look effortlessly stunning on a red carpet, Scheufele reiterates the hours of artistry, precision and human expertise that go behind crafting each look.

"Behind a single red-carpet look are countless hours of work, from the first sketches and the selection of exceptional fabrics to the most delicate embroidery and the final fittings," she said, noting that every minute detail is considered.

"Yet the ultimate luxury is for the woman wearing the creation to feel completely at ease, as though it were a natural extension of herself."

She goes on to recount the experience of dressing Hollywood heavyweights like Ariana Grande and Amal Clooney.

"Each of these women embodies a different kind of elegance, and each occasion calls for a different creative approach," she explained, adding that true elegance comes from a sense of harmony between the person, the couture creation and the jewelry she wears.

Despite the high-pressure environment that surrounds red carpets, for Scheufele, dressing Hollywood's biggest names is "not about extravagance for its own sake."

She explained, "It's about finding new ways to express beauty while remaining true to one's craftsmanship and artistic vision."