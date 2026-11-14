Katie Zacharia has addressed the speculation of her trying to get back in there with President Donald Trump.

A recent report suggested the 42-year-old was seeking to secure another opportunity at the White House press secretary position. Zacharia, who held the shortest tenure on record while attempting to succeed Karoline Leavitt in Donald Trump's most prominent communications role, has now responded to the circulating rumors.

Via Instagram, Zacharia, who took on the position on October 12 before being dismissed just five days later on October 16, posted another workout video showing herself in a blue sports top and leggings. Overlaying the footage, she wrote, "Here's me lobbying for my old job. NOT."

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Just prior to her removal, President Donald Trump told reporters he had advised Zacharia, "You don't have to do this if you don't want to," and "Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider."

The New York Post cited sources suggesting Zacharia might be attempting to regain the president's favor and obtain the backing of newly installed chief of staff Stephen Miller for another opportunity.

An insider familiar with the situation informed the publication that Zacharia said she chose to help anchor Right Side Broadcasting Network's election-night programming last Tuesday, November 3, to capture Trump's attention and demonstrate that she possesses the capabilities required for the press secretary role. "She said it out loud," the source said.

"It's absurd. Truly embarrassing." Another individual who spoke to Zacharia this week claimed she insisted she was joking about appearing on RSBN to reclaim her position.

Zacharia also attended an event at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, with sources telling the outlet she was seen "staring at [Trump] trying to get his attention" Saturday.

"She will never go back. [Trump] thinks she's a joke. She has zero chance of that," the source said. "He has been saying she's a train wreck." Several sources who spoke to The Post suggested that Zacharia isn't genuinely serious about becoming press secretary again.

In light of this, Mirror US reached out to PR expert Sam Gauchier to get her thoughts. Sam began, "I think Zacharia's biggest challenge is building credibility beyond the people already cheering for Trump.

"This isn’t exactly the lion’s den people imagine she is walking into. The White House has already made the room pretty safe for her: Katie decides who gets a question and when it is time to leave. Trump’s supporters may not care. They heard a short briefing filled largely with good news about him, and maybe, for them, that was enough.

Speaking of the response to Zacharia's first press briefing, Gauchier went on, "Kaitlan Collins’s reaction stayed with me because her confusion felt genuine. She has covered the White House for years, yet even she seemed unsure what she had just watched. I felt the same.

"That is Zacharia's problem. It felt less like a briefing and more like a performance with the difficult parts removed. When an experienced White House correspondent comes away sounding unsure what to make of it, that says plenty.

"As a PR strategy, I get it: control the room, stay on message, and leave before anything goes wrong. But I could practically see the strings being pulled. Who is this performance meant to convince?

"Peter Doocy already showed us what happens when the conversation moves into actual policy. Sure, intelligence sharing is sensitive and maybe she genuinely needed to check. I can give her that. But bluntly, it was her first real test and she failed it. The moment the sunshine, rainbows and la-di-da praise ran into the cold reality of an actual policy question, Katie didn’t really have an answer.

But again, we are still giving the traditional job description too much credit. If Trump intends to remain his own spokesperson, Katie may not have been appointed to earn the public’s trust independently. She may be there to keep the podium warm, deliver the good news, and maintain the appearance of a briefing until he wants the microphone back.

If that is the strategy, Katie does not need much authority of her own. She only needs the podium to make it appear that she has some.