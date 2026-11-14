Grammy-nominated singer, Alex Warren, is set to host the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on Saturday, November 14, making it the first time that he's helmed the kids event.

Warren, 26, is at the top of his music game, and since his career has kicked off he's amassed a whopping net worth of millions. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the famous YouTuber is worth $12 million. The Ordinary crooner rose to fame being one of the founding members of the Hype House, which is a popular TikTok creator collective that helped influence the platform's early celebrity culture.

Initially, the singer-songwriter earned substantial income from YouTube, TikTok, sponsorships, and other social media avenue before he launched his successful music career.

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In 2022, Warren inked a record deal with Atlantic Records, with the signing leading to the creation of the songs, Carry You Home and Burning Down.

After he dropped the 2025 single Ordinary, his song shot to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, generating billions of streams, with his debut album You'll Be Alright, Kid becoming certified Platinum and reaching the top five of the Billboard 200.

So far, Warren has gone on to be an arena headliner and even earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. In 2026, Warren released his sophomore album WILDCHILD.

According to Forbes, while he's earned millions from social media, after his smash hit Ordinary made it past 2 billion global streams, he's earned about $10 million in royalties.

Warren has achieved many milestones at a young age. He was born Alexander Warren Hughes on September 18, 2000, in Carlsbad, California.

Warren has had many wins, and many losses in his life, one being his father dying when he was 9 years old from kidney cancer. The beloved entertainer previously revealed that it was his father who nurtured his early music interest, buying him a guitar and turning him onto rock musicians, including, Coldplay, Linkin Park, and John Mayer.

Following Warren's death, his home life became more unstable, with his mother struggling with alcoholism, and Warren beginning to suffer physical and emotional abuse.

Warren was basically homeless for a period of time after he was forced to leave at 17, leading to him sleeping in friends' cars and anywhere else he could find a place to stay.

While he was still struggling financially, he started filming videos and uploading content to YouTube. During the time he was going through this, his future wife, Kouvr Annon, was with him.

For Warren, music is a form of therapy. He said, according to Forbes, “I write songs about loss and what I’ve been through. And then to have tens of thousands of people sing them back—I don’t know if anyone could understand that feeling unless you have it happen.”