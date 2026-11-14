A 97-year-old man died at his own birthday party — just minutes after boogieing to "Stayin' Alive." The fun-loving pensioner, named only as Vito, was bopping away to the Bee Gees' hit at a Halloween-themed bash.

Dressed in a black button-down shirt and dress pants, sprightly Vito was seen in social media footage clapping, swaying, and smiling as he danced with guests as the '70s disco classic played.

But his neighbor revealed he died suddenly after friends serenaded him with a verse of "Happy Birthday." Eden Malinoff, 24, said, "If there's any way he could have chosen to go out, it would have been like this."

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Baker Eden shared the story on TikTok, where she told her followers Vito had invited pals to a big birthday bash at his home in Los Angeles.

She said she baked him a red-wine chocolate cake and asked him the secret to living such a long life, to which he quipped, "Never drink cheap liquor."

She added: "If I learned one thing from Vito, it's to never let your age stop you. This man lived his life to the fullest, all the way up until his last moments, quite literally. At 24 years old, I could not keep up with this man; he was the life of the party.

"Unfortunately, the night did not end as anticipated, and Vito made a dramatic exit. But if there's any way he could have chosen to go out, it would have been like this.

"He was surrounded by people he loved, we were celebrating his long and full life, and I'm just so grateful I got to be a part of it."

Vito's best friend also confirmed his pal's death on social media, adding, "He had some medical issues that we didn't know the severity of, and he passed away peacefully with his favorite music going."

Eden's tribute video, captioned RIP to an absolute legend, has since attracted 9.5 million views on TikTok.