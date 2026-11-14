Jason Kelce issued a typical reaction as his younger brother, Travis, gushed over new Kansas City Chiefs teammate Josh Downs after the receiver joined from the 2-7 Indianapolis Colts.

Downs, 25, has been one of the few positives for the Colts in 2026. He has racked up 354 yards from 33 receptions for one touchdown, proving a reliable target for quarterback Daniel Jones. However, Downs found himself one of four Colts stars dealt away before the trade deadline as Indianapolis scrambled to acquire future NFL Draft capital after the franchise gave the New York Jets two first-rounders for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The Chiefs received receiver Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Colts in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Legendary Chiefs tight end Kelce, who has been pivotal in Kansas City’s 6-2 start in 2026 with 482 receiving yards and two touchdowns, is excited for Downs’ arrival and can’t wait to help with his induction.

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“This just happened. They got another wide receiver, another weapon in the building,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast alongside older brother Jason.

Jason also took the opportunity to show off why he’s highly sought after by NFL broadcasters for their coverage.

“Josh has been playing outstanding this year. Like, his ability to get open to man coverage, his ability to separate, he's open constantly,” Jason reacted.

“He's really been their main man coverage guy that they've leaned on.

"Been a really good receiver this year for Indianapolis. I think this is awesome. I'm a huge fan of this move.”

The Chiefs missed out on playoff football last season. They’re on course to bounce back and reach the postseason, with Patrick Mahomes back at the center of the Chiefs offense.

Travis says Downs’ ability to get open on man-to-man coverage will prove pivotal as the stakes tighten later on in the season.

“The biggest thing you said, man-to-man coverage, that's going to come up more than you think down the line," Travis said.

"When things get tight in the NFL, man coverage is what defensive coordinators go to.

“It 100% made our offense better, and I can't wait to get them in the building and get them acclimated to the Chiefs' offense.”

Jason then seized the opportunity to address Downs following his brother’s excited assessment. “Josh, we got a little reaction tweet; it looks like. Oh my gosh, that is hilarious,” Jason quipped.