Justin Thomas admits it feels "very weird" to be considered a mentor to PGA Tour wonderkid Jackson Koivun, but he says they both share an inquisitive mind.

Thomas has taken former world No. 1 amateur Koivun under his wing since turning pro and making a name for himself on the PGA Tour. The 21-year-old took just three starts to claim his first victory, holding off a charge from Scottie Scheffler to win the 3M Open in July.

Koivun was fast-tracked onto the Presidents Cup team, where he twice teamed up with Thomas and played a pivotal role in Team USA's comeback victory over the Internationals at Medinah in September.

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Thomas, 33, says it feels unusual to be the one passing on wisdom to younger players, but he believes he and "observant" Koivun have plenty in common.

"Very weird. I still don't necessarily like to think of it that way because I feel like that just means I'm getting older," Thomas told 'Dan on Golf.'

"But Jackson is very observant, and I think he's very open-minded, like, 'These guys have done this; they have been doing this, so why wouldn't I ask them questions?' And I was very much that way."

Two-time major winner Thomas and Koivun are both part of the Excel Sports Management stable and share the same agent, Lance Young.

That led to their friendship beginning while Koivun was dominating collegiate golf at Auburn, and the three-time SEC individual champion says Thomas' support has been invaluable, describing him as a "great friend."

"Justin has been so good to me for the past couple of years, since I have gotten to know him. He made it really easy to be comfortable and be myself out there on the golf course," he told Trey Wingo about their Presidents Cup partnership.

"He picked me up when I was down or not playing well, and we were able to come out on top in that first match and squeeze out a tie after some mistakes coming down the stretch in our second match.

"Justin is a great friend of mine, and I will forever be thankful and remember the moments we had out there on the golf course."

Koivun has enjoyed a rapid rise as a pro, but he was not at the top of his game at the Austin Championship this week. He will miss the weekend after finishing Friday's second round at two over par, six shots off the projected cut line. Thomas is not in action this week.

The second round will be completed on Saturday morning after play was suspended due to darkness. Trace Crowe leads the way at 13 under, one shot clear of Kevin Yu, Brian Harman and Kris Ventura.