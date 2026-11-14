Sharon Osbourne said Russell Brand must "pay" for his crimes after he was given a 10-and-a-half year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Brand, who Sharon has known for 20 years, was sentenced on Monday, November 9, after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others throughout his career. Prosecutors alleged he exploited his celebrity status to target women.

Brand, now 51, had previously denied any wrongdoing and maintained all his relationships were consensual before a jury convicted him on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial. He was acquitted of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

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During sentencing, judge Mr Justice Bennathan condemned Brand's "staggering arrogance." He is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on licence, and faces lifetime registration as a sex offender.

The Osbournes had maintained a 20-year friendship with Brand. However, Sharon and her son, Jack Osbourne, have now broken their silence following Brand's conviction and sentencing.

Speaking on The Osbournes Podcast on Thursday, November 12, Sharon commented, "Even if it's years ago and you've tidied up your life, you've got your head together. You've got everything going [for you]. The whole thing is ugly. But his wife, his kids..."

Jack said, "And obviously there's the victims. It's horrible that they've had to and what they've had to endure and obviously lived through for decades now." Sharon then issued a warning to Brand, saying, "He got his life together. But you know what? You play, you pay."

When the initial allegations surfaced against Brand in 2023 following The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches investigation, Sharon shared her position on the accusations.

"Being a woman, when I hear these cases where women have been abused and taken advantage of, I automatically go to the woman's side, because I love women, I care about them," she said.

Brand was convicted of raping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009. During sentencing, Mr Justice Bennathan characterized the comedian as a "predator."

He said, "About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator."

The judge also said Brand had delivered a "series of lies" and displayed "staggering arrogance." He addressed Brand directly, saying, "Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists collected and published the allegations that were broadcast as a Channel 4 documentary and in articles in The Times newspaper. Those public declarations that you were a sex offender empowered a number of women to come forward and tell their stories of your activities many years before."

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.