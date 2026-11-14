The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday night after a telecommunications failure halted departures for about five hours. Administration officials said they found no evidence of a cyberattack.

Flights began moving again after airspace reopened at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, though Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that many passengers would face further delays.

"At 8:15 tonight, Eastern time, we've opened up the airspace," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a news briefing Friday night. "Now does that mean every flight is going to fly right now? It's going to be slow. So if you're watching, you're at an airport, check with your airline."

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FlightAware listed more than 10,000 delays and over 4,000 cancellations Friday. Duffy said airlines would get as many planes moving as crew availability permitted, with work continuing Saturday morning.

The FAA said it had tested its systems to ensure they were stable before authorizing departures.

Earlier Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed concerns about what caused the shutdown, telling reporters outside the White House that "there was no indication, as of yet, that this was a nefarious act against us. It was just a telecommunication outage, as of right now."

At the evening briefing, Mullin said new security patches appeared to have overwhelmed routers serving the aging air traffic control system. He also dismissed speculation linking the failure to a separate Microsoft outage.

"I want to make sure everybody understands that there is no connection between this and Microsoft," Mullin said during the news briefing with Duffy. "I know a lot of people are making that jump. This is so far what we've seen. There is actually no cyberattack. We're still working through that process."

Multiple sources told CBS News that an update to the private network connecting air traffic control facilities caused a reboot, a crash and a communications outage.

L3Harris, which operates the network, did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment.

The departure ban left aircraft already in flight heading toward U.S. airports. Flightradar24 put that number at about 3,100 when the shutdown began. Mullin said those planes could land safely.

Duffy used the briefing to press Congress for emergency funding to replace outdated equipment.

Mullin said the administration wanted a complete replacement of the air traffic control system, at an estimated cost of $50 billion.

Warnings about the communications network predated Friday's failure. An FAA-commissioned review in November 2023 called it obsolete and warned that an unexpected breakdown could disconnect individual facilities or an entire regional control center.