Passengers on a Delta flight were already in the air Friday when their pilot told them flights had been stopped nationwide.

Video from inside the plane showed passengers listening to the announcement while flight attendants walked through the cabin. Their flight would land in Fort Lauderdale as planned, the pilot said, but departures had been halted.

"There is a ground stop throughout the US. They say it is due to frequency issues. So that's all we have," he said.

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Pilots elsewhere learned about the shutdown over the radio. One was a student making his first solo cross-country flight, WCVB reported.

"I don’t know what to do," he told an air traffic controller. "Ma'am, I'm a student pilot. Honestly, this is my first time doing solo cross-country," he said.

He explained that he had flown from Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth, Texas. The controller calmly advised him to return.

"Landing at Hicks, I advise you land the airplane. There is multiple traffic in the vicinity of Hicks… both helicopters," she said.

The student asked whether he had clearance to land. She told him she could not provide clearance at that airport.

"There's nothing wrong with the airport itself? It's just like nationwide?" he asked.

"Affirmative, nothing wrong with Hicks Airport itself. You can change to advisory frequencies; just suggest you land the airplane," she said.

"There is a ground stop nationwide. I advise you land your aircraft. Where would you like to land," she added.

In a separate exchange, a controller told another pilot, "Just a heads up. It is a National Ground stop for all aircraft. Update time unknown."

The pilot paused before answering, "Good copy."

More than 3,500 planes were airborne when the shutdown began. About 15,000 flights were delayed and 5,000 canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop around 8:29 p.m. Friday.

"There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution, all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis," the agency said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said at a White House briefing that new technology had overwhelmed an older air traffic control system.

Officials said replacing the system would require $50 billion. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called on Congress to approve the funding.

"I think the question for the American people is, do you want your Congress to fund this?" Duffy said.

"President Trump has asked for the money," he added.