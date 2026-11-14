Cam Skattebo's pregame NFL meal is normally found at ballparks or theme parks and lasted less than a quarter in his digestive system, but the New York Giants had enough in the tank to score two touchdowns before the late loss.

Skattebo lost the fight with a pretzel-wrapped hot dog before losing to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Giants running back was caught vomiting beside his squad's bench and then casually covered the evidence with a towel.

The Giants running back later explained that the pretzel dog caused the mess. But only after he recovered to rush for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, add three receptions for 44 yards, and perform a backflip in the end zone with a tribute to the injured Jaxson Dart.

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Speaking to reporters after the game, Skattebo admitted, "I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog. It didn't sit right in the stomach. Nothing crazy. Got rid of it. Felt good after."

Sideline reporters initially saw Skattebo leaning forward and vomiting the dog before covering it up. There was concern about a separate illness, but he appeared unbothered once the work was done.

His first touchdown came from one yard out in the second quarter. Skattebo celebrated with his trademark backflip before copying Dart's signature Rakai dance to show respect to his friend out with a season-ending knee injury.

Skattebo struck again in the third quarter after breaking off a 13-yard score. His teammates joined the acrobatics with multiple backflips, but the night ended with Stefon Diggs having the last laugh.

J.J. McCarthy hit Isaiah Likely for a 66-yard touchdown that gave the Giants a 21-17 lead, but Jayden Daniels answered by finding Diggs on a 32-yard score with 57 seconds left.

Diggs dived backward into the end zone and celebrated with his "I'm like that" taunt as Washington completed the comeback.

The Giants slipped to 5-3-1 despite Skattebo's 122 yards from scrimmage and remained frustrated by yet another fourth-quarter collapse.

Skattebo has seemingly worked his way back into favor in John Harbaugh's offense after four fumbles in the first five games and rushing for over 60 yards only twice.

He was virtually benched during a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints and received zero carries and just six snaps all game.

The Giants running back responded in his first game back the following week, rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 27-12 overtime win over the Houston Texans.

Skattebo broke the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown.