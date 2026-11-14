UFC's CEO Dana White laughed off his "crazy" experience with the offer to become the new White House Press Secretary.

During the Fox News broadcast on November 13, the network aired a snippet of Lara Trump's latest interview with White, 57. President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law spoke to him about standing at the podium at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on November 9. White couldn't contain himself as he started laughing about the entire experience.

Despite fielding several questions from reporters alongside President Trump, 80, White formally turned down the offer during the press briefing. He had no interest in the White House role.

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Lara said, "It's been quite a week for you. Part of the week included you being inadvertently becoming the next Press Secretary for the White House. Tell me all about that.

She asked, "How was it to actually stand there at the podium with the president, which we saw you do earlier this week?"

White chuckled and replied, "It was incredible. What an amazing experience.

"Literally, when I was pulling in at the gates of the White House, his assistant called and said, 'Hey! We're going to take you right down to the press room. He wants you there.'

He continued, "What?" Lara laughed as well.

White closed, "I was like 'What?' This is crazy! It was a very unique and crazy 48 hours!"

On November 7, Trump took to Truth Social and revealed he had offered the White House press secretary position to the UFC CEO.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote.

"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

“Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” he closed.

The president later claimed that he was "only kidding,” insisting the proposition was made in jest.

During a post-fight press conference in London that same day, White addressed the Truth Social post.

"I'm going to meet with Trump,” he said. “We have a meeting on Monday, so I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that."

At the beginning of the week, White stopped by the Oval Office to clear the air, asserting that he has no interest in pursuing a career in politics.

“I have zero political aspirations,” White told the journalists in the room. “I was in a fight for Zuffa Boxing in London when he called me and told me that he had done this. And the last 24 hours of my life has been insane.”

Trump added, “We were having a very bad press day, and I said — I don’t know why — I thought of his name.

“He’s been my friend for a long time. I said, ‘You know, I think I’m gonna get Dana White to be my new press secretary.’"