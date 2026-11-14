Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy snapped at an NBC reporter over disputes on FAA funding, after a full ground stop was issued halting all flights for several hours on Friday.

An NBC reporter asked Duffy why the funding hasn't been a priority for Trump before this, as Republicans had control of the House and Senate. In response, Duffy snapped and asked what outlet she was with, before ranting about how he's repeatedly talked about the topic. He commended Fox News' reporting on the topic.

The Transportation Secretary reinforced Trump's assessment during his press briefing, stating, "So what happened? Right? What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system. The president, for the last year has been asking Congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system. Give us the money to fix it." The president, though, has been slammed for what he didn't do amid the chaos.

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His answer echoed President Donald Trump's statement attributing tonight's nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop to antiquated technology and "old broken stuff," with the stop being lifted at approximately 8:30 p.m.

"This seems to be a situation where there's a bunch of old broken stuff in the infrastructure that the FAA [the US Federal Aviation Administration] relies on to keep planes in the sky," President Trump told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center announced the countrywide ground stop on Friday, November 13. Aviation application ATC published audio of a Minneapolis Air Traffic Controller verifying the extensive suspension.

"All we've gotten so far... is just a quick strip printed out saying all aircraft at all airports are ground stopped until 22Z for a nationwide outage," the controller stated in one recording.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all flights throughout the nation to be grounded, referencing "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the nationwide ground stop, citing a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

Duffy also said FAA technicians are investigating the problem and pledged that the department will provide "immediate updates" as soon as they become available. This represents just the second nationwide ground stop the FAA has implemented since 9/11.

A previous ground stop took place in 2023 after a pilot notification system malfunction.

Prior to this event, the White House and Department of Transportation had sought Congressional authorization for an extra $30.1 billion to upgrade American airports and air traffic control systems, according to Reuters.

Last July, Congress had approved $12.5 billion. The resources were designated to improve air traffic operations and hire more controllers, tackling issues related to airport overcrowding, flight disruptions, and technical problems.

The $30.1 billion request from White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy allocates $10.1 billion for air traffic control upgrades, encompassing $7.2 billion for a unified automation platform and controller workstations and $2 billion for cloud computing.

"This investment is critical to complete the modernization of our national airspace - delivering a resilient telecommunications backbone for air traffic controllers, modern hardware and software, state-of-the-art control towers, and world-class airport infrastructure," Vought and Duffy both wrote to lawmakers.

The nationwide disruption happened as the FAA rolled out a new AI system called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART), created to handle air traffic management.

SMART is said to monitor "diverse data streams" including "weather patterns, flight paths, arrival/departure statistics, and controller staffing metrics," according to the Department of Transportation.

The AI system also analyzes airline schedules, airport capacity, airspace conditions, and operational limitations to "predict traffic flows and identify potential conflicts before they occur," the DOT stated.

During a White House press briefing, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the situation. He described the incident as a "crisis" caused by a communications issue, but stressed, "this isn't another 9/11."

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Mullin assured reporters, "Everybody is safe and there is no reason for concern."

When questioned about the possibility of a cyber attack, the government official said, "You make that assumption, but that's not known. We will restore the communications, get all the flights on the ground and return to normal operations."

Mullin was also quick to distance the disruption from the Microsoft system failure that caused worldwide chaos earlier on Friday. "I don't see any reason to connect to the two. These are separate issues," he stated.

However, Mullin stopped short of ruling out other potential causes, including a hack or an AI-related incident: "You just can't rule out anything at this point. We're going through that process."

Amid the chaos of the evening, audio captured a panicked student pilot being asked to land a plane alone.