A prominent Republican gave former President Joe Biden advice on how to "look more energetic."

Biden's new memoir, Promise Me, America, is set to be released next week, with the former president taking a backseat on his book tour due to his cancer treatment. In the memoir, he recounts an encounter with former Sen. Mitt Romney during a private White House tour.

Romney, who had been defeated by Biden's running mate, Barack Obama, in the 2012 presidential election, pulled Biden aside for a quiet moment in May 2022. "Pump your arms," Romney told the then-president.

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"Excuse me?" Biden asked. Romney told Biden that he held his hands too stiffly by his sides when he walked.

"Pump your arms, and you’ll look more energetic and confident," Romney instructed. Biden thought it was good advice and tried to take it, but it also served as an example of the president's advanced age.

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"I believed the experience and the wisdom I had gained over fifty years in public life outweighed the obvious weaknesses of age," he wrote.

Biden would have been 79 at the time, months away from his 80th birthday. At the end of his only term, Biden was the oldest president in U.S. history, at 82 years and 61 days old.

His age had been a concern among the Democratic Party when he decided to run for a second term, and things got even worse after a disastrous debate with now-President Donald Trump in 2024. However, Biden has since said his performance was "not very consequential."

"Look, I don’t know anybody who hasn’t made a mistake in a debate. To me, it was not very consequential," Biden told People Magazine.

"First of all, I thought there’d be another debate, which there wasn’t. But notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential."

Biden would ultimately withdraw from the election on July 21, 2024, becoming the first incumbent president to end a campaign before Election Day since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968. He would immediately endorse his vice president, Kamala Harris, who later lost the election to Trump.

When asked how he would have changed things, Biden said he would've stepped aside sooner if he knew how his health was affecting him. "If I’d known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned. I would’ve not gone forward, because I don’t think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for [president]," he said.

Biden believed he was fully equipped to serve as president before his cancer diagnosis. "I believe that on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job," he said.

In May 2025, Biden publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. In an X post on Sunday, Biden said he had to scale back his book tour as he continues treatment.

"Some days are better than others," he said of the disease. "It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down."

He added that his doctors were "encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment" and thanked the public for their support and prayers, vowing to continue the fight.