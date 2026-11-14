JetBlue canceled its remaining domestic flights Friday evening, and Air Canada suspended U.S. service as a nationwide air traffic control outage disrupted travel hours before the weekend.

The cancellations continued despite the Federal Aviation Administration lifting its ground stop around 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, more than four hours after departures were halted.

JetBlue said its only departures Friday night would be Europe-bound services from Boston Logan International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

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"We expect disruptions to continue into tomorrow, including additional cancellations," JetBlue said in a news release.

Air Canada canceled all flights to and from the United States for the rest of the evening. It warned that services connecting Canada with the Caribbean and South America through U.S. airspace could also face disruption.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said officials detected radar and communications instability at air traffic control centers at 3:36 p.m.

"What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system," Duffy said, adding that switches and routers got "overloaded" in the system’s analog technology. "They started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers, and because of that we shut the system down."

The FAA ordered departing aircraft to stay grounded, citing safety concerns and extraordinary circumstances. Stranded passengers sought rental cars, trains and buses.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin attributed the shutdown to a “telecommunication outage throughout FAA.”

“We’re wanting to assure all the American people, this isn’t a safety (threat) to the American people or another 9/11,” Mullin said. “I think what’s a lot of people are tying to make the comparison to, and that’s not the case.”

Mullin said "there is no prior indication as of yet that this was nefarious attack against us."

Duffy said restoring capacity would take “some time" but offered no timetable.

“We’re going to have some make-up to do,” Duffy said.

With Thanksgiving approaching Nov. 26, he added: “I think we’re going to be back up and operational as we come into the heat of travel during Thanksgiving,” he said.

“The public was never at danger through this process. There (were) never any lives at risk. There was no flights at risk,” Mullin said. “All your loved ones are safe. We are working to resolve the issue, and we hope to have operations up and going normal at some point.”

Duffy also sought more funding.

“The president’s asked for $30 billion,” Duffy said. “I want $50 billion.”

The disruption left airlines facing schedule changes even after federal officials cleared departures to resume.

“Right now things are working, as we can see, in the right direction,” Mullin said. “I just want to reiterate this: The public was never in dangerous through this process.”