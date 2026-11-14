Kaitlan Collins traded her signature news anchor outfit for a workout set that showed off her toned abs.

The CNN anchor seemed to get a sweat sesh in before heading into the weekend on Friday, Nov. 13, as she reposted a gym mirror selfie alongside two workout buddies on her Instagram Stories. Collins, 34, offered a toothy smile to the camera as a friend snapped the pic.

The picture itself comes just a day after Collins was praised for her behavior during Donald Trump throwing a tantrum.

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Collins was seen in the gym pic with one hand posed on her waist and the other down at her side. She donned a black-and-white sports bra, which showed off her toned torso, paired with black leggings.

Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail as she stood with her foot propped up on a dumbbell lying on the ground.

The person who originally posted the selfie with Collins tagged the New York City-based workout studio AARMY, which offers Navy SEAL-inspired training programs. The studio’s website lists a full-body, equipment-based exercise bootcamp class, a cycle class, and Pilates sessions.

Since Collins first joined CNN in 2017, she has undergone a glam transformation and advanced in her career by being named Chief White House Correspondent in 2024. She is one of the most recognizable faces in the media industry for her confident, sharp reporting style.

Collins has also gained media attention due to clashes with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made personal attacks about her appearance and reporting.

She always seems camera-ready, with her sleek hair and professional power suits. She even appears to make time for the gym in her busy schedule.

On Friday, Collins also posted a carousel of images on her Instagram, offering a glimpse into her life as a reporter and time away from the White House and news anchor desk.

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“In my Gilmore Girls era,” she wrote in the caption.

She shared a video of herself reporting from outside the White House, as well as snaps of orange- and yellow-hued fall foliage, bunches of flowers, and outfit pictures.

Collins took a mirror selfie, showing off her sling-back pointed-toe heels and canvas tote bag. She also shared a photo of herself wearing a cowgirl hat and a brown fringe jacket next to two people in Spider-Man costumes.

She also shared a photo with her team at CNN. Even with her busy schedule reporting on the national ground stop, the Nvidia scandal, and the Democrat-led Congressional oversight investigations into the Trump administration, she seems to fit in some fall moments off the clock.

This comes as Collins is heading into a busy night of reporting as CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent amid the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop of all flights in the U.S. due to a temporary telecommunications outage.