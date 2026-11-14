Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin attempted to cool off the heat from the ground stop crisis with a Friday the 13th joke during a White House press briefing.

On November 13, hundreds of flights in the US were suddenly disrupted as the Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued a nationwide ground stop notice. Due to a possible telecommunications glitch and "data overload", all 22 regional air traffic control centers were affected. As thousands of planned flights and passenger travel plans were overturned, questions mounted before Mullin, 49, held his press briefing in Washington, D.C.

Feeling the pressure in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., Mullin started with a joke about the superstition that combines the bad luck of the number 13 and the gloom of Fridays.

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Mullin initially said, "Well, it's good to see you guys again! Welcome to Friday the 13th, right?"

In awkward silence, the reporters in the room did not laugh.

He then turned serious and dismissed the rumors of a cyber-attack causing the disruption.

Mullin continued, "I want to make sure everyone understands. There is no connection between this and Microsoft.

"I know a lot of people are making that jump. So far, what we've seen is there is actually no cyber attack," he added before closing, "We're still working through that process."

The secretary was referring to the major disruption struck Microsoft services including Outlook on November 12.

The disruption left countless users struggling with email access and experiencing glitches throughout the company's software ecosystem.

The following day, Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna confirmed there was not a cyber-security incident as he ruled out any malicious or hacking activity.

"We regret that today’s outages caused disruptions for our customers, and we are working to address the issue," Lamanna said in an X post.

"We will continue to share more information as soon as we have it, and for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Mullin held a press conference outside of the White House.

"We want to assure all the American people this is not another 9/11," Mullin said during the press conference. He also added that the investigation is not ruling out cyber attack.

"We’re not ruling out anything," he said and added that flights currently in air will be landed in a safe manner.

"Everybody that's currently on a plane, we're going to get you on the ground and we're doing it in a safe manner," Mullin said.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, who was also in attendence at the briefing with Mullin, previously confirmed on X that there was a nationwide ground stop caused by a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

Duffy mentioned that FAA technicians were investigating the matter, and the department would provide "immediate updates" when they have them.